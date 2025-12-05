Connect with us

Africa

Meta confirms Tanzania-ordered restriction on activist Maria Sarungi

Meta has confirmed restricting Tanzanian activist Maria Sarungi-Tsehai’s Instagram account following a government order, sparking criticism over free expression and political pressure amid escalating digital repression in Tanzania.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 — Meta has confirmed that it restricted access to prominent Tanzanian activist Maria Sarungi-Tsehai’s Instagram account inside the East African nation following an order from the country’s regulator.

Meta confirmed the involvement of President Samia Suluhu’s administration in a response to CNN igniting intense debate over government pressure, free expression, and the company’s content moderation practices.

“Following a legal order from Tanzanian regulators, we have restricted access to this Instagram account in Tanzania in response to regulatory demands,” Meta responded.

The acknowledgement is one of the rare instances in which Meta has publicly confirmed compliance with a government request to restrict access to a high-profile activist’s account—particularly one involved in documenting alleged human rights violations.

Meta also confirmed that it removed the Instagram and WhatsApp accounts of US-based Tanzanian activist Mange Kimambi, but said the move was unrelated to government pressure.

“We have strict rules about what is and isn’t allowed on our platforms. These Instagram accounts were removed for violating our recidivism policy. We don’t allow people to create new accounts that are similar to those we’ve previously removed for violating our Community Standards.”

The company stressed that its rules apply globally, regardless of political context.

“We believe freedom of expression is a fundamental right and that our platforms should be a place where users around the world can exercise this right,” the social media firm stated.

Both Sarungi and Kimambi have accused the Tanzanian government, under President Suluhu, of pressuring Meta to silence critics ahead of planned anti-government protests.

The activists have played central roles in exposing alleged abuses linked to a post-election crackdown that rights groups have described as a “massacre.”

Sarungi condemned Meta’s actions, accusing the company of enabling state repression and demanding full transparency.

“I challenge Meta and Instagram to an open hearing so they can give full disclosure to the world why they have suspended our accounts,” she said.

“Otherwise Meta is enabling the murderous regime of President Samia Suluhu to commit crimes against humanity in the dark.”

She added that the restrictions came “just days before another major protest where the government and Suluhu Samia have promised to deal with the same ‘force’ as on October 29.”

Sarungi also criticized Meta for what she described as opaque, backroom compliance with an authoritarian government.

“It is surprising to hear a US company be so submissive to an illegitimate authoritarian foreign government and deprive free flow of information for citizens, with no transparency, just backroom deals,” she said.

She further questioned the silence of Meta’s Oversight Board, which she argued should be safeguarding free expression and human rights.

Kimambi likewise rejected Meta’s explanation, calling it a “post-hoc justification” designed to obscure political pressure from Tanzania.

She shared details of the four violations on her Instagram record as of December 3, arguing that none constituted recidivism or justified a permanent ban.

“Is Meta suggesting that these four posts justify shutting down a major public-interest account relied upon by millions?” she asked.

Kimambi also questioned the timing.

“The last violation—an incorrect one—was on Nov 3rd. Why remove the account a month later? It is clear that there is more behind this decision.”

Human rights observers say the case reflects a growing pattern of African governments leaning on global tech companies to suppress dissent.

Tanzania has heightened digital surveillance and regulatory pressure since October following opposition-led protests and multiple reports of human rights abuses.

Meta’s simultaneous acknowledgment of both a government-mandated restriction and separate enforcement actions has intensified scrutiny over whether the company can maintain neutrality in politically charged environments.

Meta has not said whether either case will be referred to its Oversight Board for review.

