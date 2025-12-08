Connect with us

Mbagathi Hospital Launches Construction of State-of-the-Art Diabetes Clinic

The new facility is expected to improve access to diabetes services for the more than 150,000 people living with diabetes in the hospital’s catchment area.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8 – Mbagathi Hospital is set for a breakthrough in diabetes care following the commencement of construction of a fully equipped diabetes clinic, Chief Executive Officer Alexander Irungu announced.

“Currently, the hospital’s diabetes clinic operates just once a week, forcing patients to endure review intervals of up to four months—delays that often lead to complications and poor disease control,” Dr. Irungu said.

The clinic forms part of the Centre for Driving Change (CDC) initiative, which aims to expand service days, accelerate diagnosis, and ensure continuous follow-up for patients. It will be outfitted with modern diagnostic tools, including HbA1c testing equipment, emergency management kits, IT systems for patient data, examination couches, and blood pressure monitors to support comprehensive diabetes management.

“This clinic will allow us to review patients more regularly, intervene earlier, and ultimately improve outcomes for thousands who depend on Mbagathi for diabetes treatment,” Dr. Irungu noted.

The project is being delivered in partnership with global healthcare company Novo Nordisk, under an agreement requiring the hospital to maintain ethical standards, properly document project progress, and acknowledge the donor in public communication.

The support does not influence prescribing or endorsement of any products.

Once operational, the clinic is expected to strengthen diabetes screening, enhance patient education, and ease the long queues that have overwhelmed current services.

For Nairobi County residents living with diabetes, the facility promises earlier interventions, fewer complications, and a more dignified patient experience.

