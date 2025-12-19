Connect with us

Headlines

Man, Two Grandsons killed After Tree Crashes on home in Kisumu

The incident occurred on Thursday night after hours of intense rainfall accompanied by strong winds that battered the area.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya Dec 19 – Agoro Village in Kajulu, Kisumu County, has been thrown into deep mourning following a tragic incident in which a man and his two grandsons were killed after a tree uprooted by heavy rains and strong winds crashed onto their home.

Two other family members sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

According to residents, the ground had been heavily saturated by continuous rains, weakening the roots of large trees in the area.

One such tree suddenly collapsed onto the family’s house, trapping the occupants inside and leaving them little chance of escape.

Neighbours rushed to the scene after hearing loud screams and a thunderous bang, only to be met with a heartbreaking sight.

Rescue efforts continued for several hours as residents worked together to remove debris and retrieve the victims.

The bodies of the three deceased were later recovered, while the injured were taken to hospital in critical condition.

The tragedy has left the Agoro community in shock, with residents describing the deceased as members of a humble and close-knit family.

Many residents gathered at the homestead to console one another, while others called on authorities to step in and assist families affected by the ongoing rains.

“This rain has caused too much suffering,” said one resident.

“We are losing people, homes are being destroyed, and many families have nowhere to sleep.”

The incident comes amid widespread destruction caused by heavy rainfall across Kisumu County.

Several areas, particularly low-lying regions and settlements near rivers and Lake Victoria, have experienced flooding that has displaced dozens of families.

Floodwaters have submerged houses, destroyed household property, and swept away crops, leaving many residents in distress.

Some roads in the county have become impassable due to flooding, disrupting transport and economic activities.

Kisumu County is among the regions prone to flooding during prolonged rainy seasons.

Poor drainage systems, encroachment on riparian land, and rising water levels continue to expose residents to recurring disasters whenever heavy rains occur.

County authorities have urged residents living in high-risk and flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

