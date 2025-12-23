Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Governor Otuoma, Lands CEC Summoned Over Alleged Contempt of Court

The directive, issued by Judge Boaz Olao on December 17, follows allegations that Governor Otuoma deliberately ignored court orders concerning disputed public land in Busia County.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 22 – Busia Governor Paul Otuoma has been ordered to appear in person before the Environment and Land Court at Busia to explain why he should not be committed to civil jail for contempt of court.

The directive, issued by Judge Boaz Olao on December 17, follows allegations that Governor Otuoma deliberately ignored court orders concerning disputed public land in Busia County.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

County Executive Committee (CEC) member for Lands, Peter Khasamule Odima, is also named as the second respondent in the contempt proceedings.

Judge Olao directed that both Otuoma and Odima must, within 14 days, execute and submit an undertaking confirming full compliance with court orders issued on June 27 and July 10, 2024.

They are also required to appear before the court on March 2, 2026, to show cause why they should not face civil jail for disobeying the orders.

The contempt case arises from a petition filed on June 19, 2024, by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah Okoiti.

The senator alleged that public land housing the Busia Vocational Training Centre, Soko Posta Market, and the Agricultural Training College had been irregularly converted to private ownership, facilitating unlawful allocations.

Following the petition, the court issued conservatory orders on June 27, 2024, suspending all transactions and developments on the disputed land. These orders were extended on July 10, 2024, with explicit instructions halting any activities until the case was determined.

In response, Odima filed an affidavit on June 23, 2025, claiming that any developments on the land occurred before the court orders and denying any involvement by Governor Otuoma. He dismissed the petition as politically motivated and an abuse of the judicial process.

However, the court noted that Governor Otuoma failed to personally respond or submit any affidavit to refute the allegations.

Judge Olao also highlighted a letter from Odima dated May 27, 2024, in which he acknowledged that land occupied by the vocational centre had been reallocated to the Busia County Referral Hospital a position the court said he could not later deny.

“He cannot approbate and reprobate at the same time,” the judge ruled.

The court concluded that both respondents were aware of the conservatory orders yet continued activities on the land in defiance of clear court directions. Judge Olao emphasized that compliance with court orders is mandatory and non-negotiable.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Kenya Repatriates 119 Nationals from Illegal Scam Compounds in Myanmar

According to the ministry, criminal networks had established sophisticated scam hubs that conducted online fraud and recruited workers from across the world.

8 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto: Kenya’s Transformation Is Inevitable and Irreversible

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 22 – President William Ruto has reiterated his commitment to Kenya’s socio-economic transformation, promising that the country’s development trajectory is “unstoppable”...

11 hours ago

Top stories

PICTURE STORY: President Ruto graces Kimalel Goat Auction which Blends Culture and Commerce in Baringo

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 22 – President William Ruto has graced the annual Kimalel Goat Auction in Baringo County, drawing attention to one of most...

12 hours ago

Top stories

DP Kindiki Misses Baringo Cultural Festival Due to Illness

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki was absent from the Baringo Cultural Festival and the Kimalel Goat Auction on Monday due to illness, with Public Service...

12 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Only 22% Pass Advocates Bar Exams: Legal Fraternity Concerned

The results, released by the relevant legal training authorities, reveal that 78 percent of candidates failed to clear all units, sparking alarm among legal...

13 hours ago

Kenya

Veteran KBC Radio Presenter Amina Fakii Dies at 83, Tributes Pour In

Veteran Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) radio presenter Amina Fakii has died aged 83, prompting an outpouring of tributes from Kenyans and leaders who hailed...

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

More Kenyans Embrace Plastic Surgery and Botox to Rejuvenate Appearance This Festive Season

More Kenyans are embracing plastic surgery and Botox treatments this festive season to enhance their appearance, boost confidence, and correct physical discomfort, with procedures...

14 hours ago

Kenya

Starehe Centres Clarify Admission Process for 2026 Grade 10 Class

The directors of the two centres emphasized that admission for the 2026 Grade 10 class is still ongoing and that selection is not automatic.

14 hours ago