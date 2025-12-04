Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Crime Scene tape.

crime

Governor Barasa Orders Probe After Three Die in Kakamega Mining Forum Violence

Governor Barasa confirmed the fatalities and injuries, noting that among the casualties were police officers and journalists. Property was also reported vandalized and stolen during the chaos.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 4- Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa has ordered an immediate and thorough investigation following a tragic outbreak of violence at a public participation meeting on Thursday, which claimed the lives of three people and left eighteen others seriously injured.

The incident occurred at Emusali in Ikolomani Constituency during a NEMA-convened forum discussing the proposed Isulu-Bushangala underground mining project.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Governor Barasa confirmed the fatalities and injuries, noting that among the casualties were police officers and journalists. Property was also reported vandalized and stolen during the chaos.

“This afternoon, a tragic incident occurred during a NEMA-convened public participation forum… Three people lost their lives, and eighteen others, including police officers and journalists, were seriously injured,” the Governor stated.

Governor Barasa conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

He made an urgent appeal to residents, local leaders, and stakeholders for calm, sobriety, and restraint, emphasizing that no disagreement should ever lead to loss of life or destruction of property.

The Governor has directly instructed security agencies to undertake an immediate and thorough investigation to establish the cause of the incident and ensure justice is served.

Governor Barasa confirmed that security has been reinforced across Emusali and the wider Ikolomani Constituency to restore order and safeguard lives and property.

Three people were shot dead and 10 others injured on December 4 during protests in Kakamega over Shanta Gold’s relocation plan.

Police said that the victims were hired goons who attacked officers and journalists during the unrest.

Earlier, traffic along the Sigalagala-Musoli Road in Ikolomani, Kakamega County, was disrupted as residents protested a planned public participation meeting intended to discuss recently identified large-scale gold deposits in the region.

The residents barricaded the roads with stones and set a bonfire at the market centre, disrupting traffic in the area.

During the protests, residents voiced concerns about potential land evictions, insufficient compensation, and the environmental impacts of mining activities.

Motorists were advised to exercise caution when approaching the area and to use alternative routes where possible.

The protests come after State Department of Mining Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai on December 3, held talks with Shanta Gold Kenya Limited.

The meeting deliberated on practical recommendations to guide the successful implementation of the Ramula–Mwibona mining project in Siaya and Vihiga counties.

“This coordinated, multi-agency approach will ensure effective oversight and timely execution of the project,” the Principal Secretary said.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Residents block Sigalagala-Musoli Road over gold mining concerns

Residents have expressed concerns over potential land evictions, inadequate compensation, and environmental impacts that could arise from mining activities.

9 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Khalwale warns of pandemonium following withdrawal of security details for him and Natembeya

Khalwale acknowledged that police officers in the region have acted professionally so far.

November 26, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Khalwale warns against state interference in Malava poll as he backs rival party

Senate Majority Whip Boni Khalwale has cautioned state operatives and political actors against using intimidation to influence the Malava by-election, warning that development should...

October 26, 2025
The Senate Majority Whip insisted that the three officials should be held accountable and required to clarify their previous statements regarding the anticipated reduction in Kenya's fuel prices, which was based on a proposed plan to secure the commodity through government-to-government agreements at the time. The Senate Majority Whip insisted that the three officials should be held accountable and required to clarify their previous statements regarding the anticipated reduction in Kenya's fuel prices, which was based on a proposed plan to secure the commodity through government-to-government agreements at the time.

NATIONAL NEWS

Khalwale faces UDA expulsion over disloyalty after anti-Ruto stance in Malava

Khalwale has been directed to show cause within fourteen days why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

October 14, 2025

Top stories

Study Reveals Alarming Mercury Contamination in Migori Gold Rush

Water samples near mining hotspots showed mercury levels up to 100 times higher than the safe limit for drinking water, as set by the...

April 15, 2025

County News

Illegal mining turns fatal as 4 suffocate in abandoned shaft

The four men reportedly sneaked into the gold mine, which had been abandoned three years ago, without the owner's knowledge.

February 10, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Senators oppose introduction of new revenue sharing formula

They argued that introducing a new revenue-sharing formula was unnecessary especially when the previous one had not been fully implemented.

February 6, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Khalwale asks President Ruto to disband, restructure cabinet, do away with Prime Cabinet Secretary office

Khalwale told the Senate that a time had come for the President to crack the whip against underperforming officials.

July 3, 2024