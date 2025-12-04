Governor Barasa Orders Probe After Three Die in Kakamega Mining Forum Violence

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 4- Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa has ordered an immediate and thorough investigation following a tragic outbreak of violence at a public participation meeting on Thursday, which claimed the lives of three people and left eighteen others seriously injured.

The incident occurred at Emusali in Ikolomani Constituency during a NEMA-convened forum discussing the proposed Isulu-Bushangala underground mining project.

Governor Barasa confirmed the fatalities and injuries, noting that among the casualties were police officers and journalists. Property was also reported vandalized and stolen during the chaos.

“This afternoon, a tragic incident occurred during a NEMA-convened public participation forum… Three people lost their lives, and eighteen others, including police officers and journalists, were seriously injured,” the Governor stated.

Governor Barasa conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

He made an urgent appeal to residents, local leaders, and stakeholders for calm, sobriety, and restraint, emphasizing that no disagreement should ever lead to loss of life or destruction of property.

The Governor has directly instructed security agencies to undertake an immediate and thorough investigation to establish the cause of the incident and ensure justice is served.

Governor Barasa confirmed that security has been reinforced across Emusali and the wider Ikolomani Constituency to restore order and safeguard lives and property.

Three people were shot dead and 10 others injured on December 4 during protests in Kakamega over Shanta Gold’s relocation plan.

Police said that the victims were hired goons who attacked officers and journalists during the unrest.

Earlier, traffic along the Sigalagala-Musoli Road in Ikolomani, Kakamega County, was disrupted as residents protested a planned public participation meeting intended to discuss recently identified large-scale gold deposits in the region.

The residents barricaded the roads with stones and set a bonfire at the market centre, disrupting traffic in the area.

During the protests, residents voiced concerns about potential land evictions, insufficient compensation, and the environmental impacts of mining activities.

Motorists were advised to exercise caution when approaching the area and to use alternative routes where possible.

The protests come after State Department of Mining Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai on December 3, held talks with Shanta Gold Kenya Limited.

The meeting deliberated on practical recommendations to guide the successful implementation of the Ramula–Mwibona mining project in Siaya and Vihiga counties.

“This coordinated, multi-agency approach will ensure effective oversight and timely execution of the project,” the Principal Secretary said.