Gachagua courts Sifuna, Babu Owino to Join DCP

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 3-Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has issued a public invitation to Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino claiming they face potential purge from their current political outfit.

During a press briefing, Gachagua praised Sifuna’s leadership in the senatorial docket and extended a similar offer to Babu Owino, who has publicly declared his interest in the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

“Babu, if you are chased from ODM, come to DCP. If you feel uncomfortable, go to Wiper our partner. Once he buys ODM, [President William] Ruto doesn’t want Sifuna there,” Gachagua stated,

The former Deputy President’s remarks came as he rejected claims that he intends to reserve key Nairobi leadership positions exclusively for the Kikuyu community, accusing sections of the media of twisting his statements.

“Don’t twist narratives. Saying Riggy G wants the whole of Nairobi to go to Kikuyus is unfair. Be truthful and professional,” Gachagua insisted.

He emphasized that DCP’s strategy for Nairobi is anchored on inclusivity, stressing that leadership positions in the city belong to every community.

“We will mix all Kenyans so that we reflect the face of the nation,” he affirmed.

The invitations to Sifuna and Owino come against a backdrop of increasing internal pressures within ODM.

Owino has recently voiced concerns about his gubernatorial ambitions, suggesting attempts to block his bid.

Yet, ODM elder Oburu Oginga has sought to reassure him, confirming that the party will award the ticket to whoever wins the nominations.

Edwin Sifuna, alongside Siaya Governor James Orengo, has also pushed back against narratives portraying ODM as weak, issuing a recent warning to party members.

Gachagua dismissed President Ruto’s influence in the capital, claiming the united opposition remains dominant.

“Ruto has 24,000 votes in Nairobi. We will win,” he declared.

Gachagua’s clarification follows a recent thanksgiving service where he outlined bold targets for 2027 under a proposed coalition with other opposition parties, especially the Wiper Democratic Movement.

The DCP-Wiper coalition, he claimed, aims to secure the governorship, Senate seat, at least 16 of 17 parliamentary seats, and 75 of 85 ward seats in Nairobi.

However, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has dismissed Gachagua’s assertions that his party has already conceded Nairobi seats to DCP, stating that such reports were meant to incite friction.

“Stop the claims that Wiper has left all Nairobi seats to DCP. Cooperation does not mean surrendering political territory,” Kalonzo warned.