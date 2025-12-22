Fire Breaks Out at Popular Bar in Kabarnet Town

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22 – A fire incident was reported earlier Monday at Blue Bar, located opposite National Oil in Kabarnet town, causing panic among residents and business owners in the area.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be established and emergency response teams from the Kenya Red Cross and the county fire department rushed to the scene and are working alongside local residents to contain the fire.

Witnesses said locals quickly mobilised and made desperate efforts to control the flames using available resources as thick smoke billowed from the premises.

No casualties have been reported so far, although the extent of damage to the property was not immediately clear.

Authorities said investigations into the cause of the fire will commence once the situation is brought under control.

More details are expected as the situation develops.