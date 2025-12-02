Connect with us

East Africa’s Judicial Officers Meet to Advance people-centred justice

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 2 — President William Samoei Ruto is expected to preside over the official opening of the East Africa Magistrates and Judges Association (EAMJA) Annual Conference.

The regional gathering brings together judges, magistrates, and senior judicial officers from across East Africa.

The conference is convened under the theme “Justice Beyond Brick and Mortar: Unlocking Multi-Door Pathways for People-Centered Justice in East Africa.

The East African Magistrates’ and Judges’ Association (EAMJA) draws membership from the organizational bodies representing magistrates and judges in the three East African countries, namely; Kenya Magistrates’ and Judges’ Association, (KMJA), Uganda Judicial Officers’ Association, (UJOA), and the Judges’ and Magistrates’ Association of Tanzania (JMAT). 

EAMJA’s historical background dates back to March, 2000 during the KMJA Annual General Meeting held in Nairobi, Kenya, when a meeting between KMJA representatives and delegation from UJOA, revived an idea hatched earlier on to form a regional body.

During the Arusha meeting held on 22nd February, 2001, the idea was discussed further this time in the presence of representatives from JMAT.

During this meeting, three associations resolved to form the EAMJA.  This culminated in the EAMJA launch on the 1st of September 2001 in Mombasa, Kenya. 

The Association was granted observer status with the East African Community (EAC).

