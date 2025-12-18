Duale Orders Probe Into Sisto Mazzoldi Hospital After Media Exposé

NAIROBI, Kenya,Wed 18 — Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has ordered an immediate investigation into Sisto Mazzoldi Hospital following a media exposé by NTV that alleged falsified medical records, botched surgeries and fraudulent insurance claims.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Duale said the government was acting to protect patients and public resources after concerns were raised about the hospital’s conduct under the Social Health Authority (SHA), the body that administers health claims under the universal health coverage framework.

“The Government of Kenya reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the delivery of high-quality Universal Health Coverage (UHC) for all citizens, regardless of where they seek health services,” Duale said in the statement. He added that under Article 43 of the Constitution, “every patient possesses an inherent right to accessible, quality healthcare and must be fully protected from harm while seeking essential services.”

The cabinet secretary said Sisto Mazzoldi Hospital had already been under investigation by the SHA for the “alleged submission of inaccurate claims,” prompting authorities to suspend the facility from providing services under the SHA framework until investigations are concluded.

Regulators have also taken administrative action against the Nakuru-based hospital.

Following a regulatory assessment in November 2025, Duale said that the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) downgraded the facility from a Level IV hospital to a Level II institution after what the ministry described as a “rigorous audit” of staffing, service range and infrastructure.

The latest probe was triggered by further allegations of malpractice highlighted by local media.

“In response to the additional allegations of malpractice highlighted by the media, I have directed the KMPDC to immediately commence a fresh, in-depth investigation into these specific claims,” Duale said.

He said the council would be required to act decisively if wrongdoing is established.

“The Council is mandated to take the most stringent disciplinary actions available under the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Rules should any malpractice be confirmed,” he said.

Duale emphasized that the ministry was seeking to strengthen transparency and accountability in the health sector, noting that public vigilance played a critical role.

“The Ministry of Health remains steadfast in its mission to build a healthcare system defined by quality, responsiveness, transparency, and efficiency,” he said.

He urged the public to report concerns directly to authorities.

CS Duale stressed that public participation was “critical to securing the integrity of our health systems and ensuring a healthier, more transparent future for our nation.”