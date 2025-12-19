Duale calls for continued WHO support in medicines and vaccine regulation

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 19 — Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has called for sustained technical assistance from the World Health Organization (WHO), particularly in training and capacity building across critical regulatory functions for medicines and vaccines.

In a statement released Friday, the Ministry of Health said Duale made the remarks during a bilateral meeting with WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, held on the sidelines of the ongoing Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine in India.

Duale praised WHO’s continued technical and political backing to President William Ruto, noting that early high-level engagements with the UN health agency had strengthened confidence within government that WHO remains a reliable and strategic partner.

He reaffirmed Kenya’s appreciation for WHO’s long-standing collaboration in health, science and innovation, while stressing Nairobi’s intention to move beyond traditional aid-based cooperation.

“Our priority is to advance technology transfer, industrial collaboration, and sustainable systems strengthening—an approach fully aligned with H.E. the President’s role as African Union Champion for Local Manufacturing, aimed at reducing dependency and strengthening Africa’s capacity to produce essential health commodities,” Duale said

According to the ministry, the Cabinet Secretary highlighted reforms already underway to support local manufacturing, including an accelerated six-month regulatory evaluation timeline and reduced fees for locally manufactured products.

These measures, he noted, have helped attract 13 new pharmaceutical manufacturers into the Kenyan market.

Duale also outlined Kenya’s progress towards attaining WHO Maturity Level 3 status by 2026, supported by the implementation of Institutional Development Plans.

An updated progress report is expected by January 2026, with a re-benchmarking mission planned from March 2026.

He urged WHO to continue providing technical support, especially in training regulators and strengthening capacity for medicines and vaccine oversight, as Kenya builds a robust and credible regulatory system.

The Cabinet Secretary further emphasized the need to enhance emergency preparedness and response amid rising global risks, including climate change.

He called for stronger surveillance systems, early warning mechanisms, rapid response capacity and a well-prepared health workforce to bolster both national and regional resilience.

As negotiations on a global Pandemic Agreement continue, Duale said Kenya will maintain close engagement with WHO to ensure equitable outcomes that protect national interests while promoting global solidarity.

He also sought WHO’s normative and technical support in strengthening health systems, expanding primary healthcare and deepening collaboration in research and knowledge exchange through key institutions such as the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, Kenya Biovax Institute, the National Public Health Institute, and the Kenya Medical Research Institute.

Duale reaffirmed Kenya’s readiness to lead with strong political commitment and a clear implementation roadmap, expressing confidence that the partnership with WHO will deliver tangible benefits for Kenyans and the global community.