China’s diplomacy to blaze new trails

BEIJING, China, Dec 31 — When outlining China’s diplomatic agenda priorities for next year, Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted on Tuesday major events to be hosted at home, and emphasized aspects such as shaping a new model of positive engagement with the United States, safeguarding the interests of the Global South, promoting free trade and countering secessionist activities.

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a speech in Beijing at the Symposium on the International Situation and China’s Foreign Relations, an annual gathering of leading international relations scholars.

Wang said that Beijing will “shape a new model of positive engagement with the US”, guided by the principle of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.

China will “push for sound, steady and sustainable development of China-US relations on the premise of firmly safeguarding our sovereignty, security and development interests”, he said.

The country will cement ties with Russia to jointly safeguard international strategic stability, and will also “open up new space for China-Europe relations, and be true partners with Europe in firmly upholding multilateralism”, he added.

China opened its door wider this year by increasing the number of countries on its visa-exemption list, Wang said, noting that the unilateral visa waiver has been extended to 48 countries. “In the first three quarters of this year, more than 20 million visa-free entries were recorded, an increase of over 50 percent year-on-year,” he added.

As the host in 2026 of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum events, China will work with member economies to “advance the building of an Asia-Pacific community” and to “energize and explore the pathways toward a Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific”, said Wang.

China will host the second China-Arab States Summit in 2026, and Wang said the country aims to “strengthen the solidarity and mutual trust between China and Arab states” and “accelerate the negotiations on a China-Gulf Cooperation Council Free Trade Agreement”.

2026 will also mark the 70th anniversary of the start of diplomatic relations between China and African countries.

Beijing will speed up the negotiation and signing of an economic partnership agreement for shared development with African countries and push for the early application of the zero-tariff policy, Wang said.

Speaking about diplomacy with neighbors, Wang said China will properly manage conflicts and differences, actively mediate to de-escalate and stabilize hot spot issues, and eliminate the conditions that breed contradictions.

On safeguarding state sovereignty, security and development interests next year, Wang said Beijing will “resolutely thwart any attempts to split the country”.

China will constantly enhance its capabilities to counter sanctions, interference and “long-arm jurisdiction”, providing stronger institutional guarantees for effectively safeguarding the interests of the country and its people, Wang added.

As the world has seen the impacts of tariff wars on globalization and witnessed a daunting number of wars and conflicts across the globe, China consistently acts as a responsible major country by seeking prosperity and peace and rejecting hegemony and unilateralism, observers said.

Wu Xinbo, dean of Fudan University’s Institute of International Studies, said that in 2026, China is expected to further advance the adjustment of the international relations landscape and continue its major role in carrying forward climate change cooperation and keeping the World Trade Organization functioning.

“China’s diplomacy will face new challenges and pressure next year, and Beijing should grab the new opportunities and advance the restructuring of major-country relations,” the dean said.

Wu Shicun, chairman of the Huayang Center for Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance, said, “The role China plays on the global stage this year has illustrated that it is a cornerstone for global stability, a champion of multilateralism and an advocate of regional cooperation.”

