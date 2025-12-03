Xi hails Laos as ‘priority in neighborhood diplomacy’

BEIJING, China, Dec 3 — On the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, President Xi Jinping said China “has always regarded Laos as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy”, which observers said echoes the high level of bilateral political trust and the huge potential for pragmatic cooperation that is benefiting both nations.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, sent a congratulatory message on Tuesday to Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao president.

In the message, Xi said that, as comrades and brothers, China is sincerely pleased with the progress Laos has made, as the LPRP has united and led the Lao people in persevering through hardships and forging ahead, and achieved gratifying results in the cause of reforms and opening-up.

Laos has seen its people’s livelihoods continuously improving and the country’s international and regional influence significantly enhanced, he said.

China is firmly convinced that Laos will continue on a socialist path suited to its national conditions, ensure the successful convening of the upcoming 12th National Congress of the LPRP, and continuously open up new prospects for the cause of party and state development, Xi added.

Next year marks the 65th anniversary of the founding of China-Laos diplomatic ties.

Traditional friendship

Xi said that China stands ready to work with Laos to take the 65th anniversary as an opportunity to carry forward traditional friendship, strengthen solidarity and cooperation, as well as deepen and substantiate China-Laos comprehensive strategic cooperation in the new era, in order to bring more benefits to the two peoples and make greater contributions to peace and development in the region and the world.

Thongloun made a successful visit to China in September and attended the V-Day celebrations in Beijing on Sept 3.

Fang Hong, Chinese ambassador to Laos, said in an interview with Lao and Chinese media in October that the Lao leader’s attendance “reflects Laos’ firm resolve to work with various countries to safeguard the achievements of the victory in the war against fascism and champion the postwar international order”.

On Friday, Laos’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement that emphasized the importance of safeguarding the post-World War II international order and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to the one-China principle, saying that Laos recognizes Taiwan as an inalienable part of the territory of the People’s Republic of China and opposes any interference in China’s internal affairs.

Xu Liping, a researcher on Southeast Asian studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said that both China and Laos are socialist countries, and they deeply identify with each other.

Shared future

The action plans signed by the CPC and the LPRP on building the China-Laos community with a shared future in 2019 and 2023 respectively “serve as clear reminders of the high-level political mutual trust between the two countries”, he said.

China has been Laos’ largest source of foreign investment and one of its major trading partners, with more than 80 percent of Laos’ agricultural exports going to China.

Last year, bilateral trade reached a record high of $8.2 billion, marking a year-on-year increase of 15.9 percent, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

The China-Laos Railway has become a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative and bilateral collaboration in connectivity.

Launched in 2021, the railway stretches 1,035 kilometers from Kunming in Southwest China’s Yunnan province to Vientiane, the capital of Laos.

The railway is significant in helping Laos to boost the landlocked country’s connectivity with the outside world, said Xu, the CASS scholar.

China State Railway Group said on Tuesday that the railway has handled over 62.5 million passenger trips and more than 72.5 million metric tons of cargo since its launch four years ago, injecting strong momentum into regional economic and social development.

Li Gengui, a foreign trade merchant, said that the railway brings great benefits, as it lowers costs while increasing the speed of shipments.

“Especially for goods such as tea and durian, there has been less waste generated during shipments, and we have seen reduced pressure on warehousing, with costs cut by nearly 20 percent. Customs clearance is also swift,” Li said.

