Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A worker is seen working at a Valeo plant in Wuhan, Hubei province. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

CHINA DAILY

China in elite global manufacturing club

China has joined the ranks of global manufacturing powers alongside the US, Germany and Japan, with development levels and capabilities comparable to those of Germany and Japan, the report said.

Published

BEIJING, China, Dec 31 — The growth in China’s manufacturing sector in 2024 propelled it to the elite club of the world’s leading manufacturing powers, surpassing Japan for the first time, according to a report released on Tuesday.

The report, which evaluates manufacturing development indexes across nine major economies, showed the United States leading by a wide margin in 2024 with a score of 190.89. Germany, China and Japan followed in a second tier, each scoring between 120 and 140.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

China has joined the ranks of global manufacturing powers alongside the US, Germany and Japan, with development levels and capabilities comparable to those of Germany and Japan, the report said.

The annual report has been published by the Chinese Academy of Engineering’s Centre for Strategic Studies, the China Academy of Machinery Science and Technology Group Co, and the China Industrial Control Systems Cyber Emergency Response Team. It evaluates the manufacturing sector using five indicators: scale development, quality and efficiency, structure optimization, innovation and development, and sustainable development.

Qin Hanjun, chairman of the China Academy of Machinery Science and Technology Group Co, speaking at a news conference in Beijing, said China’s manufacturing development index has remained above 120 for four consecutive years.

Based on segmented characteristics and the alignment between the index and actual performance, China has entered the ranks of second-tier manufacturing countries, Qin said. The index also highlights China’s significant potential for future breakthrough growth in the sector.

Positive growth

All five indicators for China showed positive growth, reinforcing its position as the world’s largest manufacturer, Qin said. Among them, the innovation and development indicator recorded the strongest year-on-year growth, underscoring innovation as the core driver of manufacturing development.

“The continuous increase in innovation investment and innovation output has provided solid support for the high-quality development of China’s manufacturing industry,” Qin said.

He said research and development investment in the manufacturing sector rose from 0.85 percent in 2012 to 1.82 percent in 2024. China also ranked first for two consecutive years — 2023 and 2024 — in the number of Patent Cooperation Treaty applications.

China has achieved major breakthroughs and taken a leading position in sectors including information and communication equipment, advanced rail transit equipment, electrical power equipment and new energy vehicles, Qin said. He stressed the importance of treating manufacturing development as a long-term national strategy and reaffirming the role of the real economy within the national economy over the next decade.

Leading positions

You Zheng, president of Huazhong University of Science and Technology and an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, outlined several key trends while explaining a “green book” on technological innovation in the manufacturing sector.

He cited a global shift from efficiency-first to safety-first approaches in industrial chains, growing emphasis on green and low-carbon development, and intensifying geopolitical competition in technology.

China is accelerating the cultivation of new quality productive forces, transforming traditional industries through industrialization and green development, and strengthening self-reliance across industrial chains, You said.

By 2030, seven industries are expected to maintain world-leading positions and achieve breakthroughs in original innovation, he said. They include information and communication equipment, advanced rail transit equipment, ship and marine engineering equipment, electrical power equipment, new energy and intelligent connected vehicles, textiles, and household appliances.

By 2035, six additional industries are expected to join the ranks of world-leading sectors, including new display equipment, robots, energy storage equipment, construction machinery, agricultural equipment and building materials, he added.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 20 6920900 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

China’s Huangyan coral reefs healthy: report

A total of 135 species of hermatypic corals, belonging to 36 genera and 13 families, have been recorded — all of which are listed...

18 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

China accelerates push toward consumption-led economy in 2030 plan

An official from the Office of the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs confirmed that Beijing will roll out concrete plans to boost...

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

Future industries China’s top priority in 2026

Key sectors identified for strategic development include integrated circuits, new displays, advanced materials, aerospace, low-altitude economy and biomedicine — all designated as emerging pillar...

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

Xi’s diplomacy in 2025: Shedding light on a world at crossroads

2025 has emerged as a pivotal year for global governance, with Xi proposing the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

China-Cambodia-Thailand foreign ministers’ meeting reaches three-point consensus

China hosted trilateral talks with Cambodia and Thailand in Yuxi, Yunnan, to strengthen the ceasefire, rebuild trust, and maintain regional peace.

2 days ago

Top stories

Global Engagements: Inside President Ruto’s 2025 Foreign Tours

The President’s first foreign engagement of the year took him to Abu Dhabi in January, where he attended the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week summit.

5 days ago

Fifth Estate

OPINION: What China’s Modernisation Means for the Global South

China’s modernisation is best understood as a response to historical realities. Unlike Western modernisation, which unfolded through colonial expansion and external capital accumulation, China’s...

December 22, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Embassy of Indonesia Successfully Promotes Its Education, Arts & Cultures in Kenya

The Indonesian Ambassador to Nairobi, WItjaksono Adji, in his remarks also expressed his gratitude for the invitation to participate in the event, which also...

December 10, 2025