JUDICIARY

Wetangula, Maraga, LSK mourn Apex judge Mohamed Ibrahim

The eminent legal practitioners noted that the Late Ibrahim devoted his career to human rights advocacy and the promotion of equality and fairness.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 17 – Former Chief Justice David Maraga, Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula and the Law Society of Kenya have paid glowing tribute to Supreme Court Judge Mohammed Ibrahim.

Maraga, who served together with Ibrahim on the Supreme Court bench from 2016 to 2021 described him as a jurist who had a stellar legal career that traversed private practice, the civil society and human rights movement, as well as the Bench where he served until his untimely death.

“Justice Ibrahim was the first member of the Somali Community to be admitted as an advocate of the High Court. His advocacy for social justice and human rights led to his detention. Undeterred, Justice Ibrahim joined the Bench in 2003 at the High Court where his performance led to his elevation to the Supreme Court. At the Supreme Court, Justice Ibrahim was part of innumerable key decisions that have shaped the interpretation of the law and key jurisprudential issues,” said the CJ Emeritus.

Speaker Wetang’ula also eulogised the departed judge as one of the inaugural judges of the Supreme Court of Kenya with a highly decorated career in the legal industry spanning over 34 years. 

He said the Late Ibrahim will be remembered for his active role in bringing social justice and fighting for minority groups to have equal rights, and he often offered pro bono services. 

LSK Chairman Faith Odhiambo said the legal society and the Judiciary had suffered a monumental loss.

“Justice Ibrahim was a towering source of inspiration to all who dared to dream. He was the first person from the Kenyan-Somali community to be admitted to the Bar, at a time when his community was among the most marginalised in Kenyan society. He dedicated much of his early career to the defence of human rights and promoting the ideals of a fair and equal society. He carried his record of excellence and ethical conduct throughout his near-decade-long tenure as a Judge of the High Court,” Faith Odhiambo said via X

