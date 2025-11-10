Connect with us

EDUCATION

Teachers agree to SHA transition from December 1, technical team in place

Teachers’ unions have agreed to transition to the Social Health Authority (SHA) medical cover starting December 1. The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has established a Joint Technical Committee and revamped its Medical Division to ensure seamless onboarding and improved healthcare services for educators.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 — Teachers’ unions have agreed to transition to the Social Health Authority (SHA) medical cover effective December 1, following a series of consultative meetings with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

Acting TSC Chief Executive Officer Evaleen Mitei announced the activation of a Joint Technical Committee comprising representatives from TSC, the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET), the Kenya Union of Special Needs Education Teachers (KUSNET), the Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (KESSHA), and the Kenya Primary School Heads Association (KEPSHA) to oversee the transition and onboarding process.

Mitei said the Commission had revamped its Medical Division and administrative framework to facilitate a smooth migration to the new scheme, which replaces the current medical cover managed under Minet.

“The Commission has sensitized all Secretariat and field staff on the proposed transition to SHA to ensure effective communication and support for teachers across the country,” she said.

Mitei reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to improving teacher welfare through open dialogue and collaboration, noting that the SHA scheme will resolve previous challenges such as limited provider networks, long preauthorization times, and inconsistent service quality.

“This transition will ensure that teachers and their dependents enjoy quality, reliable, and efficient medical services under a harmonized national framework,” she added.

The announcement comes amid growing calls from teachers’ unions for reforms to address gaps in the existing healthcare cover, criticized for delays and uneven service provision in remote areas.

The Commission emphasized that the Joint Technical Committee will continue to monitor and guide the implementation of the new scheme to guarantee that teachers’ welfare remains central to the process.

