President William Ruto

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto, German Chancellor Merz Discuss Peace in Africa and Bilateral Labour Pact in Phone conversation

The discussion focused on regional peace and security, with both leaders expressing concern over persistent instability in parts of the Horn of Africa, Sudan, and the Great Lakes region.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6 – President William Ruto on Thursday held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during which the two leaders discussed efforts to end ongoing conflicts across Africa and strengthen Kenya–Germany bilateral cooperation, particularly in labour mobility and skills exchange.

According to a statement from State House, the discussion focused on regional peace and security, with both leaders expressing concern over persistent instability in parts of the Horn of Africa, Sudan, and the Great Lakes region.

President Ruto and Chancellor Merz emphasized the need for African-led solutions, continued diplomatic engagement, and stronger international partnerships to restore peace and stability on the continent.

“Kenya remains committed to working with Germany and other partners to promote peace, democracy, and sustainable development across Africa,” President Ruto said.

The leaders also reviewed progress on the Kenya–Germany Bilateral Labour Agreement, which aims to expand opportunities for skilled Kenyan workers in various sectors of the German economy.

President Ruto noted that the partnership aligns with his administration’s labour mobility strategy, designed to create employment opportunities abroad while strengthening bilateral ties.

Chancellor Merz welcomed Kenya’s efforts to train and certify skilled workers, saying Germany looked forward to “a structured and mutually beneficial framework” that supports both countries’ economic needs.

The two leaders further discussed green energy cooperation, vocational training, and investment opportunities, reaffirming their commitment to deepening Kenya–Germany relations.

The phone conversation comes ahead of the planned opening of the Qatari Visa Centre in Nairobi in 2026, part of Kenya’s broader push to expand labour and economic partnerships with international allies.

