President William Ruto addressing both houses of Parliament during a State of the Nation address on Thursday, November 21, 2024/PCS

LIVE: President Ruto delivers State on the National Address in Parliament

Follow live updates as President William Ruto delivers the 2025 State of the Nation Address in Parliament, outlining Kenya’s economic, social and governance priorities.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 — President William Ruto is currently addressing a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the Senate, delivering his 2025 State of the Nation Address. Stay with us for real-time updates on key announcements, economic measures, governance commitments, and political highlights from Parliament.

