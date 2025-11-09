Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s John Lagat Elected President of the East African Insurance Brokers Association

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Nov 8 – Kenya’s John Lagat has been elected President of the East African Insurance Brokers Association (EAIBA), effective January 1, 2026.

The election took place during the EAIBA Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Saturday at Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort & Spa, held on the sidelines of the 19th Association of Insurance Brokers of Kenya (AIBK) Annual Regional Conference.

The meeting brought together industry leaders and representatives from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Burundi to deepen regional collaboration and chart a shared agenda for the future of insurance across the East African Community (EAC).

Speaking after his election, Lagat expressed gratitude and outlined his vision for a unified and resilient regional insurance sector.

“I am honoured to serve our region at this pivotal time. As brokers, we sit at the heart of the insurance value chain — connecting clients, insurers, and the wider economy. Our shared mission across East Africa is to expand access, build trust in insurance solutions, and champion professionalism and ethical practice,” he said.

“As EAIBA, we will work together to harmonize regulatory approaches where possible, strengthen capacity across our markets, and ensure that insurance brokers continue to play a transformative role in protecting lives, businesses, and national development. I look forward to working closely with all member associations as we shape a stronger, more integrated insurance ecosystem for our region.”

The AGM also reaffirmed EAIBA’s commitment to advancing regional integration through joint capacity-building programmes, cross-border advocacy, and policy harmonization aimed at fostering a more vibrant and inclusive insurance market across East Africa.

Lagat’s election is both a testament to Kenya’s leadership within the regional insurance landscape and a recognition of his distinguished service in championing professional standards, sector advocacy, and sustainable market growth.

