Kenya–UK trade hits record Sh340bn as exports rise 14pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5, 2025 — Kenya’s trade with the United Kingdom hit a record Sh340 billion (£2.1 billion) in the year ending September 2025 — a Sh40.5 billion increase compared to last year — driven by a 14 per cent surge in Kenyan exports and an 8 percent rise in UK exports, new data from the UK Department for Business and Trade shows.

According to the report released on October 31, 2025, total trade in goods and services between the two countries grew by 11.9 per cent, crossing the Sh340 billion mark for the first time.

The growth was fueled by strong performance in Kenya’s agricultural exports, particularly animal and vegetable products, beverages, and tea and coffee.

During the review period, Kenya exported goods worth Sh63 billion (£371 million) and services worth Sh71.5 billion (£421 million) to the UK.

Exports of animal and vegetable products grew the fastest — up 15.6 percent to Sh28.7 billion (£169.2 million) — followed by beverages, including coffee and tea, which rose 12.8 percent to Sh24.3 billion (£143.3 million).

Meanwhile, UK exports to Kenya rose to Sh134.6 billion (£792 million), compared to Sh124 billion (£733 million) in 2024.

Mechanical power generators posted the strongest growth at 18.3 per cent, followed by refined oil and cars at 12 and 10 per cent, respectively.

Dr. Ed Barnett, Chargé d’Affaires at the British High Commission in Nairobi, said the renewed trade partnership between Kenya and the UK is “turbocharging” bilateral trade.

“The UK and Kenya are turbocharging trade. Our renewed Strategic Partnership is already delivering progress in a matter of months. To turn ambitions into reality, we’re working together to break down trade barriers. We go far when we go together,” Barnett said.

He added that the two nations aim to double current trade volumes by 2030, building on their shared goal to boost economic growth.

Principal Secretary for Trade, Dr. Regina Ombam, said the milestone reflects a robust and expanding economic partnership that continues to create new export and investment opportunities.

“We are propelling our export growth, targeting to increase the product range and market destination diversity, and the data we have seen is a testament to our collective efforts,” Ombam stated.

She emphasized the importance of diversifying exports and enhancing Kenya’s market access through value addition, noting that Kenya will deepen its export range and branding to reach new destinations.

“We will support this process by promoting and facilitating branding and export promotion of goods and services made in Kenya to access export markets,” she added.

The UK remains one of Kenya’s largest foreign investors, with about 150 British companies operating locally, employing over 250,000 Kenyans, and ranking among the country’s top taxpayers.