President William Ruto/FILE/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

In whose hands is Kenya’s democracy safe? Ruto says it’s all about the people

Ruto maintained that democracy is deeply rooted in Kenya's national character, distancing himself from growing regional concerns about democratic backsliding in East Africa.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 — President William Ruto has declared that Kenya’s democracy remains secure under his leadership, asserting that democratic governance in the country is “not about a person, but about the people.”

Speaking during an interview with Al Jazeera in Doha, Ruto maintained that democracy is deeply rooted in Kenya’s national character, distancing himself from growing regional concerns about democratic backsliding in East Africa.

“Absolutely, democracy in Kenya is not about a person, it’s not about the president—it’s about the people,” Ruto said when asked whether democracy in Kenya was safe in his hands.

“The people of Kenya are democrats. Their DNA is democratic, and therefore not the president, not anybody, can stop Kenya from being a democratic country.”

The president’s remarks came amid a wide-ranging interview covering his three-year record in office, his government’s handling of nationwide protests, and Kenya’s growing regional role.

However, it was his comments on democracy that drew regional attention, appearing to indirectly critique neighboring Uganda and Tanzania.

While declining to directly assess Tanzania’s recent election, in which President Samia Suluhu Hassan was declared winner with 98 percent of the vote, Ruto noted that such results would be impossible in Kenya.

“It’s not for me to judge Tanzania. In a democracy, for example, in Kenya, you can never get 96 percent,” he said—a pointed contrast that many observers saw as an implicit rebuke of Tanzania’s political landscape.

‘Work in progress’

Pressed further about Uganda, where President Yoweri Museveni has ruled for nearly four decades, Ruto said democracy remains a “work in progress” across Africa but emphasized that Kenya stands out as a “front-runner.”

“There are countries like Kenya that are way ahead, others catching up, and others still not yet started,” he said.

“But democracy is the best system of governance—it’s not always tidy, but it is necessary.”

Ruto’s comments came against a backdrop of domestic criticism over his administration’s human rights record. His government has faced accusations of heavy-handed police responses to recent youth-led protests over the high cost of living, taxes, and corruption.

Human rights groups have reported deaths, abductions, and enforced disappearances linked to the crackdowns—allegations Ruto dismissed as exaggerated, insisting that rogue officers are being held accountable.

“There will always be rogue elements, even within a force of 110,000,” he said. “But when we find them, we deal with them.”

The president also defended his record on economic reforms, saying Kenya’s economy had grown to become Africa’s sixth-largest under his leadership and that he had “fixed” key sectors such as agriculture, education, and health.

On the regional front, Ruto positioned Kenya as a “democratic anchor” amid instability in neighboring countries, noting that Nairobi’s openness allows even foreign civic and political groups to meet freely.

“Kenya is a great democratic country. It’s the only place in East and Central Africa where people can come and meet freely from every part of the world,” he said.

