Freed Activists Allege Torture During 38-Day Detention in Uganda

The pair, both affiliated with regional civil society networks, disappeared in late September while undertaking advocacy work in Kampala.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 8 – Activists Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo, who were released this week after being missing for 38 days in Uganda, have alleged that they were tortured and subjected to inhumane treatment during their detention by the Ugandan military.

Speaking after their return to Nairobi, the two said they endured physical and psychological abuse, and were stripped of their dignity while in custody.

“Thirty-eight days of abduction was not easy. We didn’t think we would have come out alive. We had been abducted by the military. We will release the details in a short while after we some get medical attention. we have not eaten for some fourteen days and it has been difficult,” Njagi stated.

Their release followed sustained diplomatic engagement between Kenya and Uganda, led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, with support from regional human rights organisations.

In a joint statement, VOCAL Africa, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), and Amnesty International Kenya condemned the reported abuses and demanded full accountability from the Ugandan authorities.

“Enforced disappearances and torture have no place in our region. We are demanding a transparent investigation and justice for Bob and Nicholas,” the groups said.

They also urged both governments to uphold regional and international human rights standards, warning that the continued targeting of activists undermines cross-border cooperation and civic space in East Africa.

Ugandan authorities have not yet issued a statement responding to the allegations

