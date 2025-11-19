EU ‘understands’ Museveni’s remarks on sea access, urges cooperation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 — The European Union Ambassador to Kenya, Henriette Geiger, has weighed in on a new debate on on landlocked countries’ access to the Indian Ocean urging cooperation to address the concerns.

Commenting on the debate debate triggered by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s recent remarks she said concerns of such states are valid but must not lead to confrontation.

Speaking in Nairobi on Tuesday, Geiger — who also serves as the EU’s Permanent Representative to UNEP and UN-Habitat — said she “understands the concerns of landlocked countries” such as Uganda, but emphasized that existing regional frameworks already provide avenues for mutually beneficial solutions.

“I think the mainland countries — the so-called landlocked countries — of course have a keen interest that their trade flows and the goods they’re importing and exporting are quickly and cost-effectively dispatched,” she said.

“So, I fully understand the concerns of landlocked countries because they depend on the efficiency of those who have the ports. But in all of these cases, solutions can be found.”

Geiger noted that rather than escalating political tensions or reopening territorial debates, practical mechanisms already exist to facilitate maritime access for landlocked countries.

Regional integration

She pointed to the EU’s investment in one-stop border posts, including along the Kenya–Uganda corridor, as an example of cooperation that has significantly improved regional logistics.

“What was in the past a one-week backlog of trucks is now reduced to several hours,” she said.

“Where there is a will, there is a way. Landlocked countries have to come to the table and see what can be done. All these imports could also be part of the solutions.”

She added that the issue is expected to feature in discussions at the 4th EU–Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum scheduled for November 20–21 in Brussels, where maritime security, protection of trade routes, and strengthening intercontinental value chains will be key agenda items.

“I’m very happy that African countries bordering the Indian Ocean have been invited,” she said.

“In a shared resource like waterways or oceans, governance decisions cannot be made by one country alone.”

Geiger’s comments come days after an online uproar sparked by President Museveni’s assertion that Uganda should have access to the Indian Ocean despite being landlocked.

‘Common compound’

During a November 10 address, Museveni likened East African states to tenants in a block of flats, arguing that landlocked countries are entitled to access the “compound,” meaning the ocean.

“Uganda is landlocked inside here. But where is my ocean? My ocean is the Indian Ocean. It belongs to me!” he said.

“I’m on the top floor of the block, then you say the compound belongs to the ones on the ground floor. This is madness.”

The analogy drew swift backlash from Kenyans on social media, many dismissing the claim as geographically impossible.

Tourism promoter Mohammed Hersi led some of the sharpest critiques, noting Uganda already enjoys vast natural resources.

“You also enjoy an amazing view at the top apartment,” he wrote. “Uganda has the River Nile and one of the biggest shares of Lake Victoria at 45 percent. Can we also use the same analogy to claim part of Lake Victoria?”

Others mocked the logic behind Museveni’s argument.

“Assuming he is given the ocean, he will still need land to get to it,” one user posted.

Transit rights

Some Ugandans defended Museveni, arguing that international law supports sea access for landlocked nations — a principle recognized in global treaties but limited to transit rights, not territorial claims.

Museveni has previously pushed for expanded regional corridors to Kenyan and Tanzanian ports, but his latest statement has reignited debates on sovereignty, geography, and regional integration.

Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has downplayed the controversy, maintaining that relations between Nairobi and Kampala remain “steadfast and cordial.”

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei told journalists on November 12 that he was confident Museveni understands Kenya’s territorial boundaries and that no diplomatic tensions are brewing.

“I believe very much that he has a fairly great understanding with respect to the nature of our territory and our rights with respect to natural resources,” Sing’oei said.