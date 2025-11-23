Connect with us

BOTTOM-UP

Devki Chairman Raval calls for 20 year presidency for Ruto

“William Ruto should lead for the next 20 years or more, although the constitution does not allow it. The last time I said this, I was heavily criticized,” the Devki Group Chairman said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 23 – Devki Group Chairman Narendra Raval has publicly stated that President William Ruto should remain in power for at least 25 years.

Speaking during launch of a Mega Steel Project in Tororo, the Devki Group Chairman showered Ruto with praise citing his transformative reforms since assuming office in September 2022.

He described Ruto as a patriotic leader who loves Kenya deeply.

“William Ruto should lead for the next 20 years or more, although the constitution does not allow it. The last time I said this, I was heavily criticized,” the Devki Group Chairman said.

Raval pointed Ruto’s policies as being the best to tackle the unemployment challenges facing African countries.

He praised Ruto as a leader with the courage to implement difficult reforms.

“If you want to remove unemployment in a country, it needs a force like William Ruto’s,” Raval stated

