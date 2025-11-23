Devki Chairman Raval calls for 20 year presidency for Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 23 – Devki Group Chairman Narendra Raval has publicly stated that President William Ruto should remain in power for at least 25 years.

Speaking during launch of a Mega Steel Project in Tororo, the Devki Group Chairman showered Ruto with praise citing his transformative reforms since assuming office in September 2022.

He described Ruto as a patriotic leader who loves Kenya deeply.

“William Ruto should lead for the next 20 years or more, although the constitution does not allow it. The last time I said this, I was heavily criticized,” the Devki Group Chairman said.

Raval pointed Ruto’s policies as being the best to tackle the unemployment challenges facing African countries.

He praised Ruto as a leader with the courage to implement difficult reforms.

“If you want to remove unemployment in a country, it needs a force like William Ruto’s,” Raval stated