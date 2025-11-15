DCI Amin calls for strengthened regional cooperation to crush criminal networks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 — The Director of Criminal Investigations, Mohamed Amin, has called for strengthened regional cooperation to tackle the evolving tactics of criminal networks across East Africa.

Amin made the remarks on Friday during the closing ceremony of the Crime Analysis Training Module at the National Criminal Investigations Academy (NCIA).

The programme brought together 18 law enforcement officers from Kenya, Uganda, Comoros, South Sudan, Mozambique, Burundi, Ethiopia, and Tanzania, highlighting the growing commitment to regional security, intelligence-sharing, and coordinated responses to transnational crime.

“The impact of this training will be measured not by the certificates awarded, but by the improvements you bring to investigative outcomes and institutional efficiency,” Amin said, urging graduates to apply the lessons and analytical skills acquired in their home agencies.

Amin acknowledged the support of the European Union Action Against Crime (EU-ACT) in building regional capacity to combat organised crime, terrorism, and emerging cross-border threats.

He warned that criminal networks continue to adapt and expand, emphasizing that no single country can respond effectively without collective action.

The ceremony was also attended by NCIA Commandant Sospeter Munyi, EU Delegation Head of the Political Section Christina Barrios, Director of Training Adan Guyo, and other dignitaries.