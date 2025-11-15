Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Amin made the remarks on Friday during the closing ceremony of the Crime Analysis Training Module at the National Criminal Investigations Academy (NCIA)/DCI

EAC

DCI Amin calls for strengthened regional cooperation to crush criminal networks

DCI Mohamed Amin urges East African partner states to enhance collaboration in combating transnational crime, highlighting the role of regional intelligence-sharing and capacity-building initiatives.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 — The Director of Criminal Investigations, Mohamed Amin, has called for strengthened regional cooperation to tackle the evolving tactics of criminal networks across East Africa.

Amin made the remarks on Friday during the closing ceremony of the Crime Analysis Training Module at the National Criminal Investigations Academy (NCIA).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The programme brought together 18 law enforcement officers from Kenya, Uganda, Comoros, South Sudan, Mozambique, Burundi, Ethiopia, and Tanzania, highlighting the growing commitment to regional security, intelligence-sharing, and coordinated responses to transnational crime.

“The impact of this training will be measured not by the certificates awarded, but by the improvements you bring to investigative outcomes and institutional efficiency,” Amin said, urging graduates to apply the lessons and analytical skills acquired in their home agencies.

Amin acknowledged the support of the European Union Action Against Crime (EU-ACT) in building regional capacity to combat organised crime, terrorism, and emerging cross-border threats.

He warned that criminal networks continue to adapt and expand, emphasizing that no single country can respond effectively without collective action.

The ceremony was also attended by NCIA Commandant Sospeter Munyi, EU Delegation Head of the Political Section Christina Barrios, Director of Training Adan Guyo, and other dignitaries.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Aviation

KCAA completes modern Kisumu tower clearing path for full accreditation

The new tower replaces an aging colonial-era facility, providing modern infrastructure built to international standards.

57 minutes ago

EAC

EAC launches Lake Victoria State of the Basin Report 2025 at COP30

Described by regional leaders as a “landmark, evidence-based blueprint,” the report consolidates data on water quality, biodiversity, climate change, population pressures, land use, and...

1 hour ago

Africa

IGAD weather centre predicts intensified drought in Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia

A Climate Watch Advisory released Friday by the IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC) warns that the region has already experienced significantly drier-than-usual...

4 hours ago

business

Supreme Court rules banks need no new securities for extra loans

The case dates back to a Euro Currency Loan issued in 1982, which Standard Chartered later settled and converted into a Sh9 million local...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki urges MPs to support Infrastructure Fund Bill

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Nov 14 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has asked lawmakers to rally behind the proposed Infrastructure Fund Bill, saying it will enable...

16 hours ago

Headlines

‘ODM’s Future Will Not Be Discussed as Pillow Talk,’ Winnie Odinga says over secret deals

"ODM was not born in a bedroom, so its future will not be discussed as pillow talk,” Winnie said.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mwamuye rescinds order halting police recruitment after IG protest

However, IG Kanja accused the petitioner of material non-disclosure, arguing that he failed to inform the court about a recent Employment and Labour Relations...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA arrests Notorious Drug Trafficker in Naivasha with Bhang Worth Over Sh2mn

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Nov 15 – In a major blow to the narcotics trade, a multi-agency team has apprehended a notorious drug trafficker in Naivasha,...

22 hours ago