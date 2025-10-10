Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA’s Midnight Raid in Korogocho Unleashes Fury on Illicit Trade

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 10 – In a dramatic midnight strike, a joint security force descended upon the heart of Korogocho’s Grogon B area, turning the tide in a fierce war against the toxic brews crippling communities.

The operation, conducted in the early hours of October 10, 2025, saw NACADA enforcement teams, backed by the National Police Service, dismantle a sprawling illicit distillery, destroying over 1,000 litres of the lethal illicit drink known as Kangara.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The raid, part of a nationwide Rapid Results Initiative directed by the Cabinet Secretary for Interior, Kipchumba Murkomen, resulted in the apprehension of one suspect, with exhibits of Kangara and Changaa secured for prosecution.

The suspect is set to be arraigned at the Makadara Law Courts.In a stern message to those poisoning the nation, NACADA Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Omerikwa, issued a powerful warning.

“To the merchants of death peddling this poison, your time is up,” he declared.

“This operation is not an isolated event. It is a sustained, nationwide crackdown. We are coming for the distilleries, the distribution networks, and the sellers. We will hunt you down in your dens, and the full force of the law will land on you. Your choice is simple: abandon this trade now or face the dire consequences in a court of law.”

The operation signals a new, uncompromising front in the fight against substance abuse, directly targeting the supply chain at its source.

For the residents of Korogocho and similar hotspots across the country, the message is clear: liberation from the scourge of illicit brew is underway.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 3,000 Learners in Kisumu West Receive Psychosocial Support Ahead of National Exams

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 10 – More than 3,000 learners from 15 schools in Kisumu West Constituency have benefited from a psychosocial support programme launched...

7 minutes ago

Headlines

IEBC Opens Disputes Resolution Window as By-Election Candidate Clearance Concludes

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 10 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced the opening of a 10-day disputes resolution window, following the...

46 minutes ago

County News

82 Kisii Youth Graduate from KCB-Sponsored Vocational Program and Tools to Start Businesses

The graduates pursued various courses, including plumbing, hairdressing, catering, and electrical engineering. Each participant was not only equipped with practical skills but also provided...

3 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Court Approves Search & Exhumation in Lake Nakuru Park in Hunt for Missing Man

DCI officers from the Homicide Department sought the orders earlier this week as part of ongoing efforts to unravel the mystery surrounding Brian Odhiambo’s...

5 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Japan Embassy launches Japanese movie week 2025 in Nairobi to deepen cultural exchange

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 9 – The Embassy of Japan in Kenya has officially opened the Japanese Movie Week 2025, an annual celebration aimed at...

10 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court Overturns 100-Year Sentence for Former Children’s Home Director convicted of defiling minors

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – The High Court in Nairobi has overturned the conviction and 100-year prison sentence imposed on Stephen Nzuki Mutisya, the...

13 hours ago

Kenya

Runda residents demonstrate over illegal attempt to grab public land

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – Demonstrations were Thursday staged in the leafy suburb of Runda, Nairobi County, as residents protested against what they termed...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Teen Claiming to Be President Ruto’s Son Freed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – A 19-year-old man who claimed to be President William Ruto’s son has been released by a Nairobi court on...

16 hours ago