Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sharrif Nassir addresses the press on Monday at the county headquarters, where he announced a joint DCI and Coast Guard investigation into the Tudor Creek boat tragedy that claimed four lives during a regional water sports event/Mombasa County

NATIONAL NEWS

Mombasa moves to rein in unsafe boat events: Here are key takeaways

Organizers will now require joint clearance from security and disaster teams, while life jackets and vessel inspections will be mandatory.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 — Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir on Monday has announced a raft of new maritime safety measures following the Tudor Creek boat tragedy that claimed four lives.

The Kenya Coast Guard and DCI will lead a full investigation, as the county moves to tighten oversight of all water-based events.

A new Marine Rescue Unit and a World Bank–supported rescue boat will also be established to strengthen emergency response and prevent future disasters.

A new Marine Rescue Unit and a World Bank–supported rescue boat will also be established to strengthen emergency response and prevent future disasters.

Coast Guard, DCI to lead probe into Mombasa Ocean Festival boat tragedy » Capital News (capitalfm.co.ke)

Key Takeaways

  • Full Investigation:
    The Kenya Coast Guard Service and DCI to lead a comprehensive probe into the Tudor Creek boat accident.
  • Victims Identified:
    All four bodies recovered and moved to Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital for post-mortem.
  • Support for Families:
    County and national governments to assist bereaved families with burial expenses.
  • New Event Rules:
    • All water-based events must obtain joint clearance from the County Security Committee and County Disaster Management Team.
    • County disaster and enforcement officers to be present at all approved events.
  • Safety Enforcement:
    • Mandatory seaworthiness inspection for all vessels.
    • Life jackets required for all participants.
    • Organizers or individuals found negligent will face enforcement action.
  • Rescue & Preparedness Measures:
    • Formation of a Marine Rescue Unit under the County Inspectorate.
    • Recruitment of trained local divers from BMUs.
    • Acquisition of a dedicated rescue boat with World Bank support.
  • Counselling Support:
    Psychological aid provided to survivors and families by Kenya Red Cross, Community 911, and county teams.
  • Governor’s Message:
    “We are turning this painful moment into action that will save lives in the future.” — Gov. Abdulswamad Nassir
