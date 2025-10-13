Mombasa moves to rein in unsafe boat events: Here are key takeaways

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 — Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir on Monday has announced a raft of new maritime safety measures following the Tudor Creek boat tragedy that claimed four lives.
The Kenya Coast Guard and DCI will lead a full investigation, as the county moves to tighten oversight of all water-based events.
Organizers will now require joint clearance from security and disaster teams, while life jackets and vessel inspections will be mandatory.
A new Marine Rescue Unit and a World Bank–supported rescue boat will also be established to strengthen emergency response and prevent future disasters.
Key Takeaways
- Full Investigation:
The Kenya Coast Guard Service and DCI to lead a comprehensive probe into the Tudor Creek boat accident.
- Victims Identified:
All four bodies recovered and moved to Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital for post-mortem.
- Support for Families:
County and national governments to assist bereaved families with burial expenses.
- New Event Rules:
- All water-based events must obtain joint clearance from the County Security Committee and County Disaster Management Team.
- County disaster and enforcement officers to be present at all approved events.
- Safety Enforcement:
- Mandatory seaworthiness inspection for all vessels.
- Life jackets required for all participants.
- Organizers or individuals found negligent will face enforcement action.
- Rescue & Preparedness Measures:
- Formation of a Marine Rescue Unit under the County Inspectorate.
- Recruitment of trained local divers from BMUs.
- Acquisition of a dedicated rescue boat with World Bank support.
- Counselling Support:
Psychological aid provided to survivors and families by Kenya Red Cross, Community 911, and county teams.
- Governor’s Message:
“We are turning this painful moment into action that will save lives in the future.” — Gov. Abdulswamad Nassir