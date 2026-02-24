EACC recovers public land worth Sh281mn in major Mombasa Court victories

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has secured major court victories resulting in the recovery of public land in Mombasa valued at approximately Sh281 million, in a significant boost to Kenya’s anti-corruption and asset recovery efforts.

In a ruling delivered on February 13, the Environment and Land Court, through Justice Naikuni Leperes, nullified the unlawful allocation of two parcels of land—Mombasa/Block 1/525 and Mombasa/Block 1/526—located along Shimanzi Road.

“Justice L. L. Naikuni declared the allocations unlawful and ordered cancellation of the titles and restoration of the properties to public ownership,” the EACC said.

The court established that the parcels, originally reserved for railway tenants and future road expansion, had been irregularly allocated in 1994 to Zaharia Mohamed Mawia and later transferred to third parties.

The two parcels are valued at Sh175 million.

In a separate judgment delivered on February 3, 2026, Justice Angima Maronga nullified the lease over Mombasa Island/Block XI/937 along Tom Mboya Avenue (formerly Tudor Road), which had been designated as a road reserve.

The court ordered the property to revert to public ownership and imposed a fine of Sh2 million on a former Commissioner of Lands for misfeasance in public office. The parcel is valued at Sh15 million.

Additionally, the Commission has recovered further parcels along the same corridor valued at Sh91 million and continues to encourage the voluntary surrender of unlawfully allocated road reserve plots.

“These recoveries underscore the Commission’s broader asset recovery mandate and strategic focus, and send a strong message that illegally acquired public assets will be recovered, regardless of the time elapsed,” the EACC said in a statement.

Over the past year, the Commission said it significantly strengthened its asset recovery drive, filing more than 79 recovery suits seeking assets valued at approximately Sh4.8 billion — the highest number of suits filed in five years.

During the same period, assets worth Sh3.4 billion were successfully recovered.

The EACC reiterated its commitment to safeguarding public resources and urged individuals and entities in possession of illegally acquired public assets to voluntarily surrender them.

The agency said asset recovery remains a central pillar in the fight against corruption, as it deprives offenders of illicit gains and serves as a strong deterrent.

“The Commission’s mandate is grounded in the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act (ACECA), No. 3 of 2003, and Section 11(1)(j) of the EACC Act, which empowers it to institute and conduct court proceedings for the recovery and protection of public property, freezing and confiscation of proceeds of corruption, and related remedial measures,” the Commission said.

Under its Third Strategic Plan (2023–2028), the EACC said it prioritises asset recovery and forfeiture of unexplained assets as a key strategic pillar.

Recovery processes include court action following investigations and asset tracing, as well as Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms to facilitate voluntary surrender and restitution of illegally acquired assets.

To enhance accountability and transparency, the Commission said it has also developed a Seized and Confiscated Assets Management Policy to govern assets preserved during investigations and those forfeited or recovered through court orders or ADR.