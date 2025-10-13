Coast Guard, DCI to lead probe into Mombasa Ocean Festival boat tragedy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 — The Kenya Coast Guard Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) will lead a full inquiry into Friday’s tragic boat accident in Mombasa.

The boat accident, reported during the East African Ocean Festival, claimed four lives during the regional water sports competition at Mombasa’s Tudor Creek.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir confirmed on Monday that all four bodies had been recovered following a round-the-clock, multi-agency search involving divers from the Kenya Navy, Kenya Coast Guard, and local Beach Management Units (BMUs).

“As of October 12 at 3.46 pm, we recovered the body of Caleb Otieno (21). At 1.09 am on October 13, we recovered Steven Karembo (23), and at 1.13 am, Thomas Wanyonyi (24),” Governor Nassir said.

He added that the victims were found at different locations — one near the accident site, another close to a nearby establishment, and a third swept by ocean currents toward Nyali Bridge.

The bodies have been identified and moved to the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary, where post-mortems will be conducted.

Governor Nassir said both the national and county governments will assist the bereaved families with funeral arrangements.

Reforms

Nassir announced that the Coast Guard and DCI will jointly spearhead a comprehensive investigation into the accident, with findings to be made public.

“This will be a full report shared with everyone, including the media, to show what exactly happened and how we got here — for the avoidance of doubt,” he said.

The tragedy, which occurred during a regional boat racing event, has sparked public outrage and renewed calls for stricter maritime safety regulations.

The governor said the county will now require all organizers of water-based events to obtain joint clearance from the County Security Committee and the County Disaster Management Team.

“In future, any event of this nature will need prior approval, and our disaster and enforcement teams will be present on-site throughout,” he stated.

He added that county enforcement officers, in collaboration with the Kenya Maritime Authority, will ensure that all vessels are inspected for seaworthiness and that participants wear life jackets at all times.

“Whether it’s the organizer who failed to provide life jackets or negligence where people chose not to wear them, the enforcement team will act,” Nassir warned.

Support

The governor also announced that psychological support would be offered to survivors and affected families, with teams from the Kenya Red Cross, Community 911, and the county government already mobilized to provide counseling.

“Emotions are understandably very high. Security officers will remain at the site to ensure no further incidents occur out of frustration or grief,” Nassir said.

He further revealed plans to establish a Marine Rescue Unit within the county inspectorate, recruiting skilled young divers from local BMUs who participated in the recovery efforts.

“Effective immediately, the Deputy Governor — who also serves as the Acting CEC for Blue Economy — will onboard youth from every BMU,” Nassir said.

“They will be placed on paid attachments and formally trained in rescue and safety operations.”

With support from the World Bank, the county is also set to acquire a dedicated rescue boat to enhance ocean safety and emergency response, alongside plans to purchase additional vessels for a permanent marine safety unit.

“This tragedy has reminded us of the importance of preparedness. We are turning this painful moment into action that will save lives in the future,” the governor stated.

The accident occurred on Friday evening when a competition boat, MV Dragon, capsized during a regional race at Tudor Creek. Rescue efforts continued through the weekend, with the last body recovered in the early hours of Monday.