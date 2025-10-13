Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The boat accident, reported during the East African Ocean Festival, claimed four lives during the regional water sports competition at Mombasa's Tudor Creek/Provided

NATIONAL NEWS

Coast Guard, DCI to lead probe into Mombasa Ocean Festival boat tragedy

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir confirmed on Monday that all four bodies had been recovered following a round-the-clock, multi-agency search involving divers from the Kenya Navy, Kenya Coast Guard, and local Beach Management Units (BMUs).

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 — The Kenya Coast Guard Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) will lead a full inquiry into Friday’s tragic boat accident in Mombasa.

The boat accident, reported during the East African Ocean Festival, claimed four lives during the regional water sports competition at Mombasa’s Tudor Creek.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir confirmed on Monday that all four bodies had been recovered following a round-the-clock, multi-agency search involving divers from the Kenya Navy, Kenya Coast Guard, and local Beach Management Units (BMUs).

“As of October 12 at 3.46 pm, we recovered the body of Caleb Otieno (21). At 1.09 am on October 13, we recovered Steven Karembo (23), and at 1.13 am, Thomas Wanyonyi (24),” Governor Nassir said.

He added that the victims were found at different locations — one near the accident site, another close to a nearby establishment, and a third swept by ocean currents toward Nyali Bridge.

The bodies have been identified and moved to the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary, where post-mortems will be conducted.

Governor Nassir said both the national and county governments will assist the bereaved families with funeral arrangements.

Reforms

Nassir announced that the Coast Guard and DCI will jointly spearhead a comprehensive investigation into the accident, with findings to be made public.

“This will be a full report shared with everyone, including the media, to show what exactly happened and how we got here — for the avoidance of doubt,” he said.

The tragedy, which occurred during a regional boat racing event, has sparked public outrage and renewed calls for stricter maritime safety regulations.

The governor said the county will now require all organizers of water-based events to obtain joint clearance from the County Security Committee and the County Disaster Management Team.

“In future, any event of this nature will need prior approval, and our disaster and enforcement teams will be present on-site throughout,” he stated.

He added that county enforcement officers, in collaboration with the Kenya Maritime Authority, will ensure that all vessels are inspected for seaworthiness and that participants wear life jackets at all times.

“Whether it’s the organizer who failed to provide life jackets or negligence where people chose not to wear them, the enforcement team will act,” Nassir warned.

Support

The governor also announced that psychological support would be offered to survivors and affected families, with teams from the Kenya Red Cross, Community 911, and the county government already mobilized to provide counseling.

“Emotions are understandably very high. Security officers will remain at the site to ensure no further incidents occur out of frustration or grief,” Nassir said.

He further revealed plans to establish a Marine Rescue Unit within the county inspectorate, recruiting skilled young divers from local BMUs who participated in the recovery efforts.

“Effective immediately, the Deputy Governor — who also serves as the Acting CEC for Blue Economy — will onboard youth from every BMU,” Nassir said.

“They will be placed on paid attachments and formally trained in rescue and safety operations.”

With support from the World Bank, the county is also set to acquire a dedicated rescue boat to enhance ocean safety and emergency response, alongside plans to purchase additional vessels for a permanent marine safety unit.

“This tragedy has reminded us of the importance of preparedness. We are turning this painful moment into action that will save lives in the future,” the governor stated.

The accident occurred on Friday evening when a competition boat, MV Dragon, capsized during a regional race at Tudor Creek. Rescue efforts continued through the weekend, with the last body recovered in the early hours of Monday.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

crime

DCI nabs four suspects linked to international drug syndicate

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 11 – Detectives arrested four suspects believed to be involved in a significant international cocaine trafficking network using Jomo Kenyatta International...

2 days ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Court Approves Search & Exhumation in Lake Nakuru Park in Hunt for Missing Man

DCI officers from the Homicide Department sought the orders earlier this week as part of ongoing efforts to unravel the mystery surrounding Brian Odhiambo’s...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI reaffirms commitment to combating financial crimes

He urged participants to actively engage, share experiences, and embrace a multi-agency approach in addressing economic crimes.

6 days ago

County News

Police intercept bus ferrying cannabis at Malindi’s Sabaki Bridge checkpoint

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the bus — registration number KDN 368W and operated by Tawakal Bus Service — was on...

October 5, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI makes 5 arrests amid fraud allegations at SHA, vows more swoops

The arrests are linked to files forwarded by both SHA and the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC).

October 4, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Muigai blames ‘judicial cartel’ for lawyer Mbobu’s killing as he meets DCI

Muigai said he was summoned to provide information linking the lawyer’s death to what he described as a “criminal enterprise” involving judges, Kenya Commercial...

September 26, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Indonesia, Kenya Eye stronger blue economy cooperation at Mombasa Summit

Minister Counsellor Wisnu Lombardwinanto—representing the Indonesian Embassy in Nairobi—said Asia and Africa share vast opportunities for collaboration in unlocking the potential of the blue...

September 26, 2025

crime

DCI rescues kidnapped girl traced to unfinished church building in Kibra

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Thursday the child was rescued during a joint operation involving detectives and the Kibra Sarang’ombe community policing...

September 26, 2025