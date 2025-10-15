Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Raila Odinga passed away while on medication in India/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki committee slots Raila burial on Sunday after consensus to vary 72-hour wish

DP Kindiki-led committee on Raila’s State funeral secures consensus to slot his burial on Sunday to accommodate mourners.

Published

Key takeaways:

State to ‘move very quickly’ in accordance with Raila Odinga’s wishes to be buried within 72 hours.

Raila’s body to arrive in Nairobi at 8.30am received by President Ruto; public viewing at Parliament from noon.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

KENYA to hold Raila Odinga’s State Funeral at Nyayo National Stadium on Friday; his body will be moved to Karen home for overnight vigil.

Raila Odinga’s body to be flown to Kisumu on Saturday where public viewing is scheduled before vigil in Bondo.

DP Kindiki-led committee on Raila’s State funeral secures consensus to slot his burial on Sunday to accommodate mourners.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

China, Russia mourn Raila as Kenya sets burial plan in motion

Odinga’s death at the age of 80 has reverberated across Africa and the world, drawing messages of sympathy from leaders, diplomats, and citizens who...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘He engaged openly and honestly’: top US official mourns Raila

US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Senator Jim Risch led early tributes from Washington, describing Odinga as a leader who “engaged openly and honestly...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LIVE: Raila’s body lies in a casket outside a morgue in India ahead of repatriation

Live footage from the facility showed the body arriving in a casket accompanied by Kenya's High Commissioner to India, Ambassador Peter Munyiri, and Odinga's...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Ruto Must Go!’: Grief turns to anger as mourners chant ‘No Raila, No Peace’ at Karen home

What began as a peaceful gathering to mourn the former Prime Minister’s death quickly turned into an emotionally charged scene as hundreds of supporters...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Modi mourns ‘dear friend’ Raila as towering statesman, cherished friend of India

Modi said he was “deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend and former Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga.”

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM Calls for Unity as Party Mourns Raila

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna called on members to uphold the values of peace, solidarity and reflection as the party and nation come to terms...

5 hours ago

Kenya

National Assembly sets Thursday full-day tribute for Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 15 – The National Assembly will on Thursday hold a special sitting to honor the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga....

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Kenya’s foremost statesman, great son of Africa’: Ruto mourns Raila

The President described Odinga as a colossus of Kenya’s modern politics, a tireless warrior in Kenya's struggle for freedom and prosperity.

6 hours ago