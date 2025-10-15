Kindiki committee slots Raila burial on Sunday after consensus to vary 72-hour wish

Key takeaways:

State to ‘move very quickly’ in accordance with Raila Odinga’s wishes to be buried within 72 hours.



Raila’s body to arrive in Nairobi at 8.30am received by President Ruto; public viewing at Parliament from noon.

KENYA to hold Raila Odinga’s State Funeral at Nyayo National Stadium on Friday; his body will be moved to Karen home for overnight vigil.

Raila Odinga’s body to be flown to Kisumu on Saturday where public viewing is scheduled before vigil in Bondo.

DP Kindiki-led committee on Raila’s State funeral secures consensus to slot his burial on Sunday to accommodate mourners.