Israeli Mother interviewed by Capital FM in May reunites with son after 738 days in Hamas captivity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 — Twenty living Israeli hostages were freed on Monday under a U.S.-brokered ceasefire, ending more than two years of captivity.

Among them is 20-year-old IDF soldier Nimrod Cohen, whose mother, Viki Cohen, spoke to us in May while he was still missing. She said today, “I am so happy to be reunited with my son.”

The hostages were transferred out of Gaza to the Israel Defence Force’s (IDF)’s Re’im base and flown to hospitals in central Israel for medical checks and reunions with families.

Footage released by Israeli outlets showed Nimrod Cohen among those handed over to troops.

In May, speaking at the Hostages’ Families Forum offices in Tel Aviv, Viki Cohen issued a direct plea to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to prioritise negotiations over continued strikes. “Why is Prime Minister Netanyahu continuing with airstrikes when our loved ones are still held in Gaza?” she asked, fighting back tears. “My son is alive in there. Fighting is not the priority — bringing them home is.”

Cohen argued that public sentiment had shifted in favour of talks to secure releases. By her account, “nearly 70%” of Israelis preferred a ceasefire to enable a comprehensive hostage deal. She urged the government to “bring them home first,” saying every additional day of combat compounded families’ fear and uncertainty. (Statements made in May 2025.)

She appealed for restraint until all captives were accounted for, pressing the government to pursue any viable mediated arrangement. Emphasising Nimrod’s youth and vulnerability, Cohen said a negotiated outcome was the only path that balanced Israel’s security with the families’ urgent demand for the safe return of their loved ones.

Officials and international media said Monday’s release is part of a wider agreement that pauses fighting, sees all 20 surviving hostages returned, and includes the release of large numbers of Palestinian detainees and prisoners by Israel. The deal followed intensive mediation and high-level diplomacy.

In May 2025, during our visit to Israel, Viki described months of fear and uncertainty as families campaigned for the captives’ return. “Why is more fighting the priority when our loved ones are still in Gaza? Bringing them home is what matters,” she told us then.

Today, she said her family’s focus is Nimrod’s health and privacy as doctors complete assessments before rehabilitation begins.

Trump in Israel