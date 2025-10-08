Hate speech case against MP Salasya referred to NCIC for review

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – The hate speech case against Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has been referred to the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) for review and recommendations before it proceeds to full hearing.

This follows a request by State Prosecutor Virginia Kariuki from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), who told the court that the Commission needed time to assess the matter and advise on the appropriate action.

“We are seeking a further mention in two months to confirm whether the Commission has finalized this matter,” Kariuki said.

Senior Resident Magistrate Paul Mutai questioned whether referring the file to NCIC might create a parallel process alongside the court proceedings.

In response, the prosecution clarified that NCIC’s role was strictly advisory and limited to evaluating the facts of the case and making recommendations to the DPP not determining guilt or innocence.

“The offence in question involves alleged incitement of the public. The Commission’s role is to advise on issues of national cohesion and integration; it is not judicial in nature,” the prosecutor explained.

Magistrate Mutai further asked why NCIC had not been consulted before the MP was charged.

The prosecution explained that while the DPP and NCIC are independent entities, they collaborate closely in cases that touch on hate speech and public cohesion.

“The DPP should ensure all relevant procedures are followed before arraigning an accused person in such matters,” the magistrate said.

The court granted the prosecution’s request and scheduled the case for mention on November 11, 2025, when an update on NCIC’s review will be presented.

Should there be no progress by then, the matter will proceed to a hearing.

MP Peter Salasya was charged on May 19, 2025, with hate speech, accused of making inflammatory remarks on social media targeting members of a specific community.