Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

University of Nairobi Towers/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC clashes with DPP over move to drop forgery case against top UoN official

The prosecution said discussions between the parties were ongoing to resolve the outstanding issues and assured the court that the matter would be withdrawn once those issues are settled.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has opposed an application by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to withdraw a corruption case against Brian Ouma, a senior University of Nairobi official accused of forging academic documents and unlawfully earning more than Sh32 million.

When the matter came up before the Anti-Corruption Court on Tuesday morning, the prosecution informed the court that it intended to withdraw the case.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, the EACC objected to the move, noting that the accused had previously obtained conservatory orders staying the proceedings.

According to the Commission, the conservatory orders issued on July 9, are still in force and were granted in petitions filed at both the High Court and the Labour Court, where the ODPP and EACC are parties.

“The said petitions have not been withdrawn, and it would only be appropriate for the accused to first withdraw those matters before any steps are taken in this case,” an EACC representative told the court.

October 30 ruling

The Commission further argued that the petitions have a direct bearing on the ongoing criminal case, and therefore withdrawing the case before the petitions are resolved would be premature.

In response, the prosecution said discussions between the parties were ongoing to resolve the outstanding issues and assured the court that the matter would be withdrawn once those issues are settled.

The court directed that a ruling on the application to withdraw the case will be delivered on October 30.

Ouma is facing charges of forgery of academic documents and unlawful acquisition of public property amounting to more than Sh32 million — allegedly received between 2015 and 2025 while serving in various senior positions, including Deputy Director (Fundraising, Donor Relations and Partnership), Director of Advancement, and Acting Chief Operations Officer at the University of Nairobi.

He is accused of holding those positions without the requisite academic qualifications.

The case stems from investigations into the irregular appointment of Ouma as Acting Chief Operations Officer at the University of Nairobi.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Capital Health

KNH, UoN team completes facial reconstruction surgery for boy disfigured in bandit attack

The procedure, performed on Thursday, September 25, marks a global surgical first in craniofacial reconstruction.

September 26, 2025
“It is regrettable, and if they are being enticed to move, this is an election fraud because you cannot be talking about Azimio just a week ago, and then you move to Kenya Kwanza,” he said. “It is regrettable, and if they are being enticed to move, this is an election fraud because you cannot be talking about Azimio just a week ago, and then you move to Kenya Kwanza,” he said.

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court quashes DPP’s decision to withdraw corruption charges against CS Oparanya

Justice Benjamin Musyoki said that the DPP acted outside the law when he unilaterally reviewed and withdrew the charges without consulting the EACC.

September 16, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP secures conviction of man who defiled 14-year old daughter

He was charged with defilement contrary to Section 201(1) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006.

September 8, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC clashes with DPP in court over plea deal in Obado graft case

EACC told the court it had not signed the plea agreement filed in the matter, raising questions over why the deal was recorded without...

September 5, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Police fire teargas to disperse UoN medical students protesting missing marks

The students gathered near the Central Police Station on University Way, expressing frustration over the delayed release of their marks.

September 3, 2025

CHINA DAILY

Beijing slams ‘distortionist’ Taiwan party over plan to undermine V-Day parade

Zhu Fenglian, a spokeswoman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a regular news conference while rebutting a series of...

August 28, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP secures 20-year jail term for man who shot Kenya Power staff with arrow

He was charged with unlawfully attempting to cause the death of Esau by shooting him on the right side below the ribs with a...

August 21, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP opposes bid by Anglo Leasing accused to have defence heard by acquitting magistrate

The appellate court ruled that the accused be placed on their defence, having found that the trial court erred in acquitting them.

August 7, 2025