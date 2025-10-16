Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The letter comes ahead of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-7), to be hosted in Nairobi from 8–12 December 2025, where UNEP is expected to present its final global guidelines on used textiles.

Africa

Coalition presses UNEP over ‘opaque’ used clothing project

The coalition is urging UNEP to strengthen the credibility and openness of its Circularity and Used Textile Trade Project, which is funded by the European Commission.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 — A high-profile coalition of second-hand clothing industry leaders, policymakers, and academic experts from Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America has published an open letter to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), calling for greater transparency, data integrity, and inclusivity in its ongoing research on used clothing and textile circularity.

The coalition — led by the Ghana Used Clothing Dealers Association (GUCDA) and including major trade bodies such as the Mitumba Consortium Association of Kenya, Recycling Europe (formerly EuRIC), and the Secondary Materials and Recycled Textiles Association (SMART) — is urging UNEP to strengthen the credibility and openness of its Circularity and Used Textile Trade Project, which is funded by the European Commission.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The letter comes ahead of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-7), to be hosted in Nairobi from 8–12 December 2025, where UNEP is expected to present its final global guidelines on used textiles.

While commending UNEP’s efforts to promote sustainable textile management, the signatories stress that the project’s success depends on transparent methodologies, verifiable data, and meaningful engagement with affected stakeholders.

The project aims to develop global standards to distinguish between tradeable used clothing and textile waste.

However, the coalition raises concerns about what it terms an opaque consultation process — citing short feedback timelines, restricted access to draft materials, and presentation of unverified data.

Stakeholders from Ghana, Kenya, and Pakistan report that key definitions, such as “waste,” were applied without sufficient methodological disclosure, limiting independent scrutiny and undermining confidence in the process.

“What we have seen throughout this consultation process is not the objective inquiry that we expect from a UN programme,” said Jeffren Boakye Abrokwah of GUCDA.

“The Circularity and Used Textiles Trade Project could reshape national trade policies that affect the livelihoods of millions of people around the world. In Ghana, for example, UNEP’s research partner is an NGO with a pre-existing waste advocacy campaign funded by the ultra-fast fashion industry. We raised legitimate concerns about national dialogues dominated by affiliated participants and leading questions that may have biased data collection.”

“We are concerned that the project’s findings may not fully reflect the realities of the global textile trade,” said Alan Wheeler, CEO of the Textile Recycling Association (UK).

“UNEP’s willingness to adopt unverified findings undermines its stated commitment to impartiality and erodes public trust. We urge UNEP to correct course, commission independent research, and reconsider its draft guidelines.”

“There’s a serious risk UNEP’s work will be tainted unless it disengages from activist organisations beholden to fast fashion interests,” warned Teresiah Wairimu Njenga, Chair of the Mitumba Consortium Association of Kenya.

“The potential harm to communities in Kenya, and indeed worldwide, could be profound.”

The coalition’s open letter calls on UNEP to:

  1. Suspend publication of the current draft guidelines until all underlying research is independently verified.
  2. Disclose all research methods, data, and definitions used in focus countries to enable full review and understanding.
  3. Include independent, local experts in the process to ensure findings are inclusive, transparent, and reflective of real-world conditions.

The coalition noted that UNEP, with its global mandate to safeguard the environment, must ensure that its policy recommendations are grounded in robust evidence and remain free from bias or undue influence.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Featured

Lake Naivasha hyacinth project earns Kenyan global climate innovation prize

Joseph Nguthiru, 27, was recognized for his pioneering work through HyaPak, a company that transforms water hyacinth from Lake Naivasha into eco-friendly packaging bags...

September 24, 2025

Sustainability Watch

Nations seek concensus on management of chemicals, waste and pollution

The newly established panel is designed to address a critical gap in the global environmental framework by providing countries with independent, policy-relevant scientific advice...

June 21, 2025

Top stories

Pressure Mounts on Scrapping Bicycle Import Taxes to eradicate mobility poverty

World Bicycle Relief, a global nonprofit dedicated to providing bicycles to vulnerable communities, has long championed the case for lowering taxes on bikes.

March 23, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Emissions from building sector stopped rising for the first time since 2020, UN finds

The Global Status Report for Buildings and Construction 2024-2025 highlights progress made on related global climate goals and calls for greater ambition on six challenges,...

March 17, 2025

Sustainability Watch

Community Empowerment Through Tree Planting: Kenya’s Ambitious Climate Initiative

As communities across Kenya participate in this tree-planting initiative, the hope is that this collective action will inspire future generations to prioritize environmental sustainability,...

October 10, 2024

Sustainability Watch

New Fund Launched to Support Chemicals and Waste Management in Developing Economies

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 2 – One year after its adoption, the Global Framework on Chemicals has announced its first call for projects aimed at...

October 2, 2024

Sustainability Watch

Ruto Launches Climate WorX For 20,000 Youth to Restore Nairobi River

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 16 – National Government Administration Officers will be pivotal in restoring the Nairobi River Basin as part of a new government...

September 16, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Strengthening UNEP part of Kenya’s foreign policy: environment envoy

The envoy spoke Monday at the UN Complex in Gigiri, Nairobi during her inaugural meeting with UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen.

September 10, 2024