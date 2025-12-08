UNEA-7 kicks off in Nairobi with calls for bold global environmental action

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8 — The Seventh Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) opened at Gigiri, Nairobi, on Monday with a call for ambitious, science-driven, and inclusive global environmental action.

Presiding over the opening ceremony, Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa urged delegates from more than 170 countries to “embrace the boldness, collaboration, and urgency this moment demands” as the world confronts escalating climate, pollution, and biodiversity crises.

The high-level gathering—described as the world’s most influential environmental decision-making forum—brings together nearly 6,000 participants, including 79 ministers and 35 vice-ministers.

“The theme of this session, ‘Advancing Sustainable Solutions for a Resilient Planet,’ speaks powerfully to the moment we find ourselves in,” Barasa said, stressing that transformative action is needed rather than incremental progress.

“The time for small, cautious steps has passed; what we need now is bold, integrated, and inclusive action.”

CS Barasa announced that President William Ruto will deliver Kenya’s national statement on December 11, followed by a co-hosted side event with GGGI titled “Bridging Divides, Building Solutions: Global Cooperation for a Circular Economy,” focusing on accelerating global action to end plastic pollution.

Kenya will also host its traditional country reception that evening, described as “a highlight of the Assembly.”

Barasa highlighted UNEP’s support in providing exhibition spaces for Kenyan institutions to showcase innovations, cultural diversity, and sustainability technologies.

She outlined Kenya’s priorities at UNEA-7, including sponsoring three resolutions, co-sponsoring two more, and supporting the adoption of UNEP’s Medium-Term Strategy and Programme of Work to guide global action in the coming years.

Call for decisive resolutions

Kenya is advocating for an ambitious Ministerial Declaration and decisive resolutions that advance global environmental governance.

Barasa reaffirmed the country’s commitment to aligning its development agenda with the Sustainable Development Goals, mobilizing climate finance, strengthening institutions, and promoting circular economy and nature-based solutions.

UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen urged delegates to leverage UNEA’s history of consensus-building to address accelerating global crises.

“This Assembly must dig deep, because the world is in turbulent geopolitical waters, which adds stresses and strains to multilateral processes,” Andersen said, noting that global temperatures are on track to exceed 1.5°C within the next decade, while pollution, biodiversity loss, and land degradation intensify.

Andersen praised Kenya for hosting UNEP for over five decades and commended UNEA-7 President Abdullah Bin Ali Al-Amri for his leadership.

2025 achievements

She also highlighted global environmental achievements in 2025, including progress at the Belém climate talks, the entry into force of the BBNJ High Seas Treaty, and the establishment of the global science-policy panel on chemicals and waste, while emphasizing the need for renewed commitment to multilateralism.

During the Assembly, delegates will negotiate 15 draft resolutions and two draft decisions on topics including artificial intelligence and environmental sustainability, sustainable management of minerals and metals, antimicrobial resistance, hydrological cycles, deep-sea ecosystems, global chemicals and waste management, and youth participation in environmental governance.

Andersen highlighted Multilateral Environmental Agreement Day on Wednesday, aimed at strengthening coordination across global environmental treaties, describing it as essential to “a more coherent and effective global environmental governance system.”

Both CS Barasa and Andersen emphasized the need for unity.

“If my neighbour is suffering from climate change, so am I,” Andersen said. Barasa echoed the sentiment, urging delegates to let UNEA-7 be a transformative moment.

“Let us resolve that UNEA-7 will not just talk about the future—it will help create it.”

The Assembly continues throughout the week, with outcomes expected to shape global environmental policy for years to come.