UN recognizes new world restoration flagships ahead of UNEA-7

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – The United Nations on Thursday recognized three new World Restoration Flagships in Australia, Canada and South Africa, each rooted in Indigenous Peoples’ expertise and local knowledge.

Announced ahead of the seventh session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) in Nairobi, the initiatives support global goals on agrifood systems, biodiversity conservation and climate resilience.

Jointly led by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the awards fall under the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021–2030).

The World Restoration Flagships highlight some of the most ambitious, science-driven and inclusive ecosystem restoration efforts worldwide.

“One hectare at a time, governments, communities and partners are restoring forests, grasslands, shrublands, coastlines and marine environments,” said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP.

“By combining lessons from Indigenous Peoples with modern science, we are restoring damaged ecosystems—one hectare at a time.”

FAO Director-General QU Dongyu added that “real ecosystem restoration [is] accomplished from the ground up.”

“With Indigenous Peoples and local communities at the center, these new Flagships show the power of partnerships that bridge ancient wisdom and modern innovation while strengthening agrifood systems, biodiversity, food diversity and climate resilience.”

‘Bold action’

In Australia, the Shellfish Reef Building Program is restoring oysters and mussels along the southern coastline.

Since 2021, it has revived reefs at 13 sites, removed 15 tonnes of nutrient pollution, increased fish stocks, and created over 425 jobs.

“Shellfish reefs are natural solutions to some of our greatest conservation challenges, and Reef Builder has proven that restoring them at a national scale is not only possible—it’s transformative,” said Australia’s Minister for the Environment and Water, Senator Murray Watt.

In Canada, the Respectful Returns Initiative is rehabilitating salmon habitats across seven national parks.

Guided by Indigenous knowledge and scientific research, it has restored 65,000 hectares of land and 228 kilometers of waterways, boosted salmon populations, and strengthened collaboration between communities and academic institutions.

“Canada is honoured that Parks Canada’s salmon restoration initiative has been named a World Restoration Flagship,” said Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature.

“This global recognition shows what’s possible when we act boldly and work together.”

In South Africa, the Thicket Restoration Movement aims to restore 800,000 hectares of native subtropical thicket. The initiative enhances soil health, sequesters up to eight million tonnes of CO₂ annually, provides wildlife fodder and habitat, and has created more than 1,000 rural jobs.

“The efforts put into spekboom restoration will benefit future generations. We are banking for the long term,” said Luyanda Luthuli of Living Lands, one of the organizations involved.

“I am excited and hopeful for the future and for seeing the fruits of our labor in restoring ecosystems and resilience.”

With the addition of these three new Flagships, the global portfolio now includes 30 recognized initiatives restoring over 18 million hectares of ecosystems worldwide, with commitments to restore more than 68 million hectares in total.