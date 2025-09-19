Connect with us

President William Ruto

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto unveils SHA cover for 2.2mn Kenyans unable to afford premiums

The head of state indicated that primary care under the Sh4.4 billion program will include consultations, blood pressure checks, weighing, sugar level tests, and malaria tests.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – President William Ruto has launched a new Social Health Authority (SHA) cover targeting 2.2 million vulnerable Kenyans who cannot afford premiums.

Speaking during the launch on Friday, the head of state indicated that primary care under the Sh4.4 billion program will include consultations, blood pressure checks, weighing, sugar level tests, and malaria tests.

Hospital admissions under the Secondary care will include diabetes management, cancer treatment, dialysis, and other related treatments.

“We are going to pay for 2.2 million Kenyans today so that they have health insurance to go to any hospital in Kenya,” President Ruto said.

He urged governors, Members of Parliament, development partners, and well-wishers to contribute additional funds to expand the reach of the programme and cover more vulnerable households.

Ruto disclosed that the government, through the Ministries of Health and Labour and Social Protection, has already compiled a database of households most in need.

“The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, has already created a list of households. This list is now available to our leaders, philanthropists, donors, and development partners who want to support deserving Kenyans.”

The President emphasized that the new SHA scheme is anchored on the principle of equality in access to healthcare and forms part of the government’s broader reforms in the sector.

SHA, which replaced the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) comprises several funds, including the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), the Primary Healthcare Fund, and the Emergency, Chronic, and Critical Illness Fund.

As of mid-2025, the Health Ministry asserted that over 23.3 million Kenyans have registered under SHA, showing strong uptake by the public.

Only about 5.6 million of registered Kenyans have, however, made contributions to the fund.

