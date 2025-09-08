NACADA seizes Sh12mn worth of bhang in Kisumu bust

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 8 – The war against drug trafficking received a massive boost Monday after a high-level NACADA-led multi-agency operation in Ahero, Kisumu County, dismantled a major narcotics supply network spanning Kisumu and Nairobi.

Acting on precise intelligence, a joint team comprising NACADA enforcement officers, the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) Kisumu team, and a specialized unit of the National Police Service (NPS) swooped down on the area, intercepting a large consignment of bhang destined for Nairobi and other regional hubs.

During the dramatic early morning raid, the team recovered 12 sacks of bhang, carefully packaged and ready for distribution.

The street value of the seized drugs is estimated at KSh 12 million, making it one of the most significant narcotics hauls in the region in recent months.

The prime suspect, Nancy Atieno Otieno, identified as a key supplier to both Kisumu and Nairobi markets, was arrested during the operation.

She was immediately escorted to Kisumu Police Station, where she is being processed ahead of arraignment.

Authorities say her arrest marks a major breakthrough in disrupting an expansive drug trafficking network that has been fueling addiction and crime in the two cities.

Speaking shortly after the operation, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa hailed the successful raid as a testament to the government’s relentless efforts to combat narcotics and protect communities.

“This seizure represents a significant blow to the drug cartels exploiting our youth and destabilizing families. NACADA, working with other security agencies, will not relent until these networks are dismantled completely. We are committed to ensuring that those who profit from destroying lives face the full force of the law,” said Dr. Omerikwa.

He further urged members of the public to play an active role by reporting suspicious drug-related activities through NACADA’s toll-free 24/7 hotline, 1192, emphasizing that public participation is vital in winning the war against narcotics.

The seized narcotics have been secured as exhibits and will be analyzed as part of the ongoing investigations.

Authorities confirmed that more operations are planned in the coming weeks as part of the intensified nationwide crackdown targeting drug traffickers and illicit alcohol cartels.

This operation not only cut off a major supply line but also reaffirmed NACADA’s determination to safeguard Kenya’s communities from the devastating impact of drug abuse.