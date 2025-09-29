Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki: National and County Governments Must Align on Economic Priorities

Kindiki said both levels of government must pursue a shared agenda focused on stabilizing the economy, creating jobs, and improving livelihoods.

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya Sep 29 – Deputy President Kithure Kindikihas called for stronger alignment between the national and county governments on economic priorities, warning that fragmented approaches risk undermining  growth and stability.

Speaking during an Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) session, on Monday, Kindiki said both levels of government must pursue a shared agenda focused on stabilizing the economy, creating jobs, and improving livelihoods.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We must look at the economy as an integrated whole. The priority issues that we are implementing should not be different between the national and county governments,” he said.

He identified macro-economic stability, value-chain reforms, infrastructure development, job creation, and improvements in health and education as the key issues that should unite both levels of government.

Kindiki further called for urgent action to resolve the long-standing crisis of pending bills, which he described as a stumbling block to economic recovery.

“We must confront this issue of pending bills and resolve it once and for all. It is very possible to conclusively address it if we do so innovatively,” he said.

The Deputy President also underscored the significance of the new TaifaCare program, terming it a bold and historic step in strengthening the country’s human capital through universal health coverage.

“We are implementing one of the most consequential healthcare programs. Many countries have tried and abandoned providing publicly funded universal health systems. Kenya has taken a bold step,” he said.

While affirming IBEC’s role as the cornerstone of dialogue between the two levels of government, Kindiki stressed that devolution must remain central to  economic transformation.

“Devolution is about services closer to the people, decisions being made at lower levels of governance making them legitimate. It is about dispersal of power vertically. It is also about moving the country from one centre of growth in Nairobi to creating 47 centres of growth, simultaneously spurring the growth and renewal of our country,” he explained.

Kindiki said intergovernmental discussions will remain a permanent fixture of  governance, noting: “Intergovernmental discussions and conversations will continue for eternity.”

The Deputy President assured that the government is committed to leveraging devolution, healthcare reforms, and fiscal discipline to build a stronger, more inclusive economy across the country.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kisumu County launches operation to clear thousands of dead fish in Lake Victoria

The incident is currently under investigation by the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute.

3 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Hemingways Travel Expands Into Rwanda As It Marks 70 Years In Business

The move signals the company’s ambition to strengthen its footprint in East Africa and position itself as a leading player across the continent.

28 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Attorney General Seeks Dismissal of Suit on Police Payroll Control

The AG maintained the application does not meet the constitutional and legal standards for granting interim orders.

43 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Governors demand review of e-Government procurement rollout

Abdullahi argued that sometimes the CoG “feel the policy makers think only of Nairobi and its environs and “don't take into account the diversity...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Uhuru’s last gamble: Revenge, legacy or 2027 power play with Matiang’i?

After failing to stop Ruto in 2022 even with state power, is Uhuru’s comeback about revenge, rewriting his legacy, or one final power play?

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA’s Dawn Mukuru Raid Seizes 4000 Litres in Sustained War on Drugs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – In a decisive 3:00 AM operation that struck at the heart of Nairobi’s illicit alcohol trade, a NACADA led...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki: No Region Needs Shares to Access Development

Kindiki said the government rejects any suggestion that Kenyans must belong to certain political camps or communities to access development.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Jubilee Party to field candidates in all races in 2027 – Uhuru

While drumming up support for the party, he underscored the need for a generational statement of change.

3 days ago