Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado. /FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC clashes with DPP in court over plea deal in Obado graft case

EACC told the court it had not signed the plea agreement filed in the matter, raising questions over why the deal was recorded without its approval.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission clashed with the Director of Public Prosecutions today in court over the plea deal in former Migori Governor Okoth Obado corruption case.

This occurred during the hearing of an application seeking to withdraw corruption charges against the former governor.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

EACC told the court it had not signed the plea agreement filed in the matter, raising questions over why the deal was recorded without its approval.

The commission argued that although it attended various meetings on the negotiations, the last one held on August 28, it was never furnished with a draft agreement to review or seek instructions on.

“The practice has been that once negotiations are concluded, a draft plea agreement is shared between EACC and the DPP. We requested for the draft, but the same was not availed to us. We have therefore not had an opportunity to go through it or seek instructions,” the EACC indicated through its representative.

The prosecution, however, maintained that EACC was fully aware of the plea bargain, noting that its officials attended all negotiation meetings from April to August 2025.

The ODPP insisted that after EACC indicated it lacked instructions to proceed, the prosecution went ahead and signed the plea deal with the accused persons.

“We did not refuse to hand over any agreement,parties were attending this meetings and they were aware that that was the day to sign the agreement,” court WA told

Defense lawyer Kioko Kilikumi, representing Obado, backed the DPP’s position, insisting that EACC is not a mandatory party to such agreements.

“The DPP alone has the constitutional mandate to withdraw charges. EACC cannot control the ODPP. They were merely invited into the process out of courtesy, and it is not a must that they sign the agreement,” Kilikumi argued.

According to the defense, the negotiations had always been premised on the withdrawal of the criminal case and a parallel settlement of civil matters in court.

“This same EACC entered into negotiations with the accused persons and the starting point were the criminal case will be withdrawn and the accused persons will make a settlement in the civil courts ,'”Kilikumi said

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto condoles with Ichung’wah after his father’s death

The head of state described Ngugi as an industrious and astute businessman and one of the brains that founded Kikuyu Town.

42 minutes ago

Opinion

OPINION: Injustice as a rule: Why local laws don’t work for British soldiers in Kenya

By Dr. Manuel Godsin In the summer of 2025, Kenyan police detained a British soldier in Nanyuki on suspicion of sexual assault. Click here...

5 hours ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

LSK’s Faith Odhiambo fights off Traitor tag as Panel begins work

*....let it be known that I've not in no way betrayed your trust. Let it be clear that access to criminal justice remains critical...

12 hours ago

Headlines

Gachagua criticises Murkomen over Mandera security claims

"Why is the Minister of Internal Security clashing with the Governor. The Governor is on the ground. The Governor says there are terrorists in...

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyong’o calls for sustainable urban development

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 4 – Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has called for urgent and strategic planning to ensure sustainable urban development in response to...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt has taken deliberatet steps to grow economy: President Ruto

MOMBASA, Kenya, Sep 4 – The government has taken deliberate and decisive actions to revitalise and grow the economy, President William Ruto has said....

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto buys 885kg Chianina cow for Sh1mn at Mombasa ASK Show

The cow, a Chianina breed, imported from South Africa, was the highlight of the livestock auction.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA War on Narcotics and Illicit Brews Intensifies in Kakamega

It culminated in the arrest of John Lisulu, the alleged main supplier of cannabis sativa to students of Sigalagala National Polytechnic.

23 hours ago