EACC clashes with DPP in court over plea deal in Obado graft case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission clashed with the Director of Public Prosecutions today in court over the plea deal in former Migori Governor Okoth Obado corruption case.

This occurred during the hearing of an application seeking to withdraw corruption charges against the former governor.

EACC told the court it had not signed the plea agreement filed in the matter, raising questions over why the deal was recorded without its approval.

The commission argued that although it attended various meetings on the negotiations, the last one held on August 28, it was never furnished with a draft agreement to review or seek instructions on.

“The practice has been that once negotiations are concluded, a draft plea agreement is shared between EACC and the DPP. We requested for the draft, but the same was not availed to us. We have therefore not had an opportunity to go through it or seek instructions,” the EACC indicated through its representative.

The prosecution, however, maintained that EACC was fully aware of the plea bargain, noting that its officials attended all negotiation meetings from April to August 2025.

The ODPP insisted that after EACC indicated it lacked instructions to proceed, the prosecution went ahead and signed the plea deal with the accused persons.

"We did not refuse to hand over any agreement,parties were attending this meetings and they were aware that that was the day to sign the agreement,"

Defense lawyer Kioko Kilikumi, representing Obado, backed the DPP’s position, insisting that EACC is not a mandatory party to such agreements.

“The DPP alone has the constitutional mandate to withdraw charges. EACC cannot control the ODPP. They were merely invited into the process out of courtesy, and it is not a must that they sign the agreement,” Kilikumi argued.

According to the defense, the negotiations had always been premised on the withdrawal of the criminal case and a parallel settlement of civil matters in court.

“This same EACC entered into negotiations with the accused persons and the starting point were the criminal case will be withdrawn and the accused persons will make a settlement in the civil courts ,'”Kilikumi said