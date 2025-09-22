Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Cyberspace Administration of China said the Beijing cyberspace authority, under its guidance, took measures against the two platforms in line with relevant regulations. Actions included ordering rectification within a set time frame, issuing warnings and holding those responsible to account/China Daily

CHINA DAILY

China’s cyberspace regulator penalizes 2 platforms after viral celebrity gossip

The regulator cited Sina Weibo and short-video platform Kuaishou for failure to properly manage their trending lists, after large amounts of celebrity gossip and trivial content were found in their rankings, undermining the online ecosystem.

Published

BEIJING, China, Sep 22 — China’s top cyberspace regulator has penalized microblogging site Sina Weibo and short-video platform Kuaishou for failing to properly manage their trending lists, after large amounts of celebrity gossip and trivial content were found in their rankings, undermining the online ecosystem.

The Cyberspace Administration of China said the Beijing cyberspace authority, under its guidance, took measures against the two platforms in line with relevant regulations. Actions included ordering rectification within a set time frame, issuing warnings and holding those responsible to account.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The regulator said “a clear and healthy cyberspace serves the interests of the people” and vowed to continue focusing on violations that damage the online environment, using law enforcement as a “sharp sword” to ensure platforms fulfill their responsibilities.

Both companies issued statements over the weekend pledging full compliance. Sina Weibo said it “sincerely accepts” the criticism and penalties and has set up a special task force to strengthen oversight of its trending list. The platform said it would upgrade its algorithms, refine complaint channels and highlight topics of public value rather than celebrity trivia.

Kuaishou said it “earnestly accepted” the regulator’s demands and has launched a rectification team. The platform pledged to tighten content governance, improve the diversity of trending topics and better fulfill its management duties.

‘Clean internet’

Earlier this month, Xiaohongshu, another online lifestyle platform, was also penalized for weak oversight of its trending rankings.

The latest measures form part of a nationwide “Clean Internet” campaign launched in June 2025 to curb rumors, rein in excessive entertainment-driven content and restore order online.

The campaign builds on the regulations on the governance of online information content ecosystem, which took effect in March 2020. The rules laid out clear responsibilities for platforms and users and have served as the legal foundation for enforcement actions aimed at fostering a healthier online environment.

In recent months, cybersecurity authorities across China have intensified crackdowns on rumormongering. By mid-September, Tianjin police had investigated 11 cases and removed nearly 900 pieces of false information, while authorities in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region reported investigations of more than 1,400 cases and the closure of 71 illegal accounts.

The campaign also targets internet influencers and agencies that profit from fabricating stories or manipulating public opinion by exploiting trending events, aiming to create a cleaner and more orderly cyberspace.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 20 6920900 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

China breaks ground for new 394km expressway in the northwest

The 394-kilometer Duku Expressway, scheduled for completion in 2032, will be built with a total investment of 76 billion yuan ($10.68 billion), making it...

2 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Industry players forecast robust growth for China’s data sector

Liu Liehong, head of the National Data Administration, the country's top data governance regulator, said data elements are speeding up their integration with economic...

2 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Xi: Win-win results key for China-US ties

Washington urged to provide open, fair business environment for Chinese firms

10 hours ago

Fifth Estate

China’s Eight-Point Decision: A Modest Reform That Sparked a Governance Revolution

At its heart, the Eight-Point Decision is about discipline and reconnecting with the people. By insisting on frugality, simpler meetings, fewer empty speeches and...

2 days ago

CHINA DAILY

AI healthcare solutions make progress, but caution urged

Agent Hospital 1 is a digital platform that patients can access to act as a personal health assistant, tracking their medical history and helping...

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China confident more countries will join its alliance against online fraud

China's Assistant Public Security Minister Liu Zhongyi invited international organizations, such as Interpol and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, to participate...

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China, Australia vow to strengthen trade connections

Nearly 40 representatives from government, business, academia, media and cultural sectors gathered in Beijing for the ninth meeting of the China-Australia High-Level Dialogue, co-hosted...

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China’s state-owned enterprises register strong growth contributing 10tn yuan in taxes

SOEs have vigorously promoted layout optimization and structural adjustment, focusing on strategic security, industry leadership, national economy and people's livelihood, and public services.

4 days ago