China’s cyberspace regulator penalizes 2 platforms after viral celebrity gossip

BEIJING, China, Sep 22 — China’s top cyberspace regulator has penalized microblogging site Sina Weibo and short-video platform Kuaishou for failing to properly manage their trending lists, after large amounts of celebrity gossip and trivial content were found in their rankings, undermining the online ecosystem.

The Cyberspace Administration of China said the Beijing cyberspace authority, under its guidance, took measures against the two platforms in line with relevant regulations. Actions included ordering rectification within a set time frame, issuing warnings and holding those responsible to account.

The regulator said “a clear and healthy cyberspace serves the interests of the people” and vowed to continue focusing on violations that damage the online environment, using law enforcement as a “sharp sword” to ensure platforms fulfill their responsibilities.

Both companies issued statements over the weekend pledging full compliance. Sina Weibo said it “sincerely accepts” the criticism and penalties and has set up a special task force to strengthen oversight of its trending list. The platform said it would upgrade its algorithms, refine complaint channels and highlight topics of public value rather than celebrity trivia.

Kuaishou said it “earnestly accepted” the regulator’s demands and has launched a rectification team. The platform pledged to tighten content governance, improve the diversity of trending topics and better fulfill its management duties.

‘Clean internet’

Earlier this month, Xiaohongshu, another online lifestyle platform, was also penalized for weak oversight of its trending rankings.

The latest measures form part of a nationwide “Clean Internet” campaign launched in June 2025 to curb rumors, rein in excessive entertainment-driven content and restore order online.

The campaign builds on the regulations on the governance of online information content ecosystem, which took effect in March 2020. The rules laid out clear responsibilities for platforms and users and have served as the legal foundation for enforcement actions aimed at fostering a healthier online environment.

In recent months, cybersecurity authorities across China have intensified crackdowns on rumormongering. By mid-September, Tianjin police had investigated 11 cases and removed nearly 900 pieces of false information, while authorities in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region reported investigations of more than 1,400 cases and the closure of 71 illegal accounts.

The campaign also targets internet influencers and agencies that profit from fabricating stories or manipulating public opinion by exploiting trending events, aiming to create a cleaner and more orderly cyberspace.

