7 rifles yielded in renewed peace efforts in Elgeyo Marakwet’s Tot hotspot

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 — Seven AK-47 rifles have been voluntarily surrendered to police in Tot, Elgeyo Marakwet County, in the latest effort to curb illegal firearms in the Kerio Valley.

The rifles were handed over on Sunday, September 21, with the support of local peace committees in Murukutwa, Chechan, Chemwonyo, and Talai locations.

Police confirmed the weapons are now secured at Tot Police Station.

The National Police Service (NPS) hailed the surrender as a sign of growing community commitment to peace and urged residents to continue cooperating through voluntary disarmament and information sharing.

“This positive step demonstrates the growing community commitment to peace, security, and voluntary disarmament, which remains central to curbing armed conflict and promoting peaceful coexistence in the Kerio Valley region,” NPS said.

The public has been encouraged to share tips anonymously through police hotlines.