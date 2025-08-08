Connect with us

County News

Sakaja confirms 3,500 ‘Green Army’ staff into permanent posts

Sakaja said the milestone marked a turning point for the city’s cleanliness and environmental management.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has confirmed over 3,500 of ‘Green Army’ environmental workers into permanent and pensionable positions the largest recruitment in the sector since 1987.

Speaking at Central Park during the handover ceremony on Friday, Sakaja said the milestone marked a turning point for the city’s cleanliness and environmental management.

“The last time environment sector personnel were hired was 1987. This is the biggest number ever. What we are doing today is historic. Now you have permanent and pensionable jobs after your diligent work keeping the city clean,” he stated.

Sakaja urged the Green Army to maintain discipline, order, and commitment.

“The city must be cleaned daily that is now your obligation. Have shifts, cover every neighborhood, and use the equipment we’ve provided, including machines, tippers, and compactors,” he said.

The Governor also revealed plans for the Green Nairobi Company, an autonomous body that will manage city cleanliness like Nairobi Water handles water services.

“The company is registered. We are working on financing, and we have benchmarked in South Africa, Kigali, and other cities. It will soon take charge of cleaning the city,” he said.

Green Nairobi County Executive Maureen Njeri praised the workers’ dedication over the past two years.

“This shows that the Governor is confident in the work the Green Army is doing. We must now put our best foot forward. You are the custodians of our city’s cleanliness and beauty,” she said.

Finance County Executive Charles Kerich advised the recruits to invest wisely and wear “the crown of a clean city” with pride.

Environment Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria urged the workers to set higher standards.

“Now that you have this mandate, you must work even harder and guide residents on keeping their areas tidy,” he said.

The confirmation follows the Nairobi County Public Service Board’s vetting of Green Army members a key step in formalizing their roles.

