Mining CS nominee Mvurya says he is worth Sh120mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – Salim Mvurya, the nominee for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime affairs has revealed that he is worth Sh120 million which is a summation of assets that include houses and parcels of land.

Mvurya made the revelations before the committee on appointments that is chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

The cabinet nominee was born in 1970 at Kadzandani village, in Kinango subcounty. He is married to Christine Mwaka, who works at Base Titanium and they are blessed with four children.

The Former Kwale Governor who has served for ten years was appointed as a cabinet nominee by President William Ruto for being among the stalwart who campaigned for him in the coastal region.

He was first elected to power through the ODM party, but defected to the ruling Jubilee Party in 2016.

He made a mark in Ruto’s political camp in the Msambweni by-election on December 15, 2020, in which he played a huge role in making the independent candidate Feisal Bader emerge victorious.

Mvurya joined forces with the allies of President William Ruto to secure the seat, which had been left vacant after the demise of Suleiman Dori, who succumbed to blood cancer.

The Former Governor went to Mavirivirini Primary School before proceeding to Mpeketoni Secondary School, later joining Egerton University for a Bachelor’s degree in Agribusiness Management.

He attained his Master’s in Participation, Power and Social Change from the Institute of Development Studies in England.

Mvurya also holds certificates in non-governmental organizations management from MS-TCFC in Arusha, Tanzania.

Before he developed an interest in politics, Mvurya served as acting country director for Plan International Kenya in 2008.

He also had an opportunity to work for the Aga Khan Foundation and Tegemeo Institute of Agricultural Policy and Development, an institute of Egerton University.

Through his years of experience in leadership programmes and with the support of elders, Mvurya joined politics because he believed he could use his managerial and development skills to change the lives of the people of Kwale.