International Buddhist Confederation lauds Modi for reviving Buddhism in India

NEW Delhi, Oct 9 – The International Buddhist Confederation has lauded India’s Prime Minister for the revival of Buddhism in the country.

A Sri Lankan Buddhist monk said the Modi-led government has played a great role in reviving Buddhism as the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) celebrates Abhidhamma Day.

Abhidhamma Day, a Theravada Buddhist tradition which celebrates Gautama Buddha’s descent from heaven after teaching his mother the Abhidhamma, will take place on Sunday.

Some prominent monks from Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan will assemble in India’s Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the event.

Buddhist monk Waskaduwe Mahindawansa Mahanayake Thero of Sri Lanka, who is also participating in the event, said, “Today on the eve of the full moon, we, the international Buddhist community, have gathered in India to celebrate this important festival tomorrow. Especially under the Modi government, we see a great revival of Buddhism in India. Buddhism is about compassion and happiness.”

He recalled PM Modi’s message at the United Nations and hailed India’s mission “to save the planet from conflict and violence” through the principles of Buddhism.

“We saw PM Modi recently mentioning at the UN that India has given Buddhism to the world to save the planet from conflict and violence. We all appreciate this global mission. We thank the IBC and the government of India for inviting us here in UP to participate in this much important event,” the monk added.

PM Modi, together with Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, in May this year, participated in the “Shilanyas” ceremony for the construction of the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage at a plot in Lumbini belonging to the IBC.

Moreover, a Buddhist Circuit under the Swadesh Darshan Yojana by the Ministry of Tourism has seen the development of 5 projects worth Rs.325.53 crore. The “Buddha Purnima Express” special train has also been started by IRCTC to facilitate travel within the Buddhist Circuit.

Abhidhamma Day is celebrated on the full moon of the seventh month of the Burmese lunar year which starts in April and coincides with the end of the (first) Rains Retreat and the Pavarana festival.

To mark the auspicious day, the IBC, in collaboration with Gautam Buddha University (GBU), Greater Noida, is organizing the International Abhidhamma Divas.

It was at Sankassiya, presently known as Sankisa Basantapur, Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh where the Sakhyamuni descended from the celestial domain of the thirty-three divine beings (Tavatimsa-devaloka) to Sankassiya after teaching Abhidhamma Pitaka (a basket of ultimate things) to his mother.