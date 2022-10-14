Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
H.E the second Lady, Pastor Dr. Dorcas Rigathi (left), interacts with, Coca-Cola Vice President, East & Central Africa Franchise, Debra Malowa. /COURTESY

Kenya

Coca-Cola Foundation unveils first cohort of Jamii Femme program recipients

Published

Nairobi Kenya, Oct 14 – The Coca-Cola Foundation has launched the first cohort of 687 recipients of its Jamii Femme program in Kenya in collaboration with Women in Africa (WIA), the global platform for the economic development and assistance of African women.

The “JAMII Femmes” program looks for creative ways to alter Africa for the better by raising thousands of people’s standards of living. Through networking, mentorship, online training, and nearby boot camps, participants will receive assistance.

The program’s first focus is on assisting female business owners in Kenya, Ivory Coast, and Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch event in Nairobi, Debra Mallowah the Vice President of East and Central Africa Franchise said that one of their fundamental pillars in advancing the sustainability agenda is continuing to be women’s empowerment.

She continued by saying they are eager to implement more programs that have the desired good effects on the lives of women in Kenya and Africa.

“We are excited to roll out this new initiative as it will play a critical role in accelerating our focus on how we impact women and the communities that we operate in,” she said.

“We are particularly happy to have Kenya as one of the beneficiary countries in phase 1, as it will enable us build on the previous milestones from our 5 by 20 programme (empower 5 million women by 2020 worldwide) where we were able to economically empower up to 800,000 women in Kenya alone, and 2 million Africa-wide in 5 years.”

The female entrepreneurs will participate in a one-year program run by Honoris United Universities, a knowledge partner of WIA.

The workshops, which started in September 2022, will give the women the tools they need to develop their leadership and managerial skills as well as the ability to approach the design of original concepts with moral rigor.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Upon completion of the 4-month online course, 60 entrepreneurs from the first cohort will be selected for a 2-week accelerator programme and assigned coaches to mentor them,” she added.

“In addition, the program will earmark grants which will be awarded to these beneficiaries to further support business development thereby increasing their impact on communities.”

The program will be admitting its second cohort of women in January next year.

Women business owners from the participating nations who have ventures that support sustainable development goals are eligible to apply.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Prime Cabinet Secretary nominee Musalia Mudavadi Office to be located at Kenya Railways Headquarters. Prime Cabinet Secretary nominee Musalia Mudavadi Office to be located at Kenya Railways Headquarters.

Kenya

Mudavadi’s Office As Prime CS Stationed At ‘Noisy’ Kenya Railways Headquarters

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 – Prime Cabinet Secretary nominee Musalia Mudavadi Office will be stationed at the Kenya Railways Headquarters. President William Ruto disclosed...

3 hours ago

Kenya

PSC says recruitment of CASs ongoing despite court order

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has defied court orders and gone ahead to receive applications and shortlist candidates for...

4 hours ago

County News

Man stabs wife to death after storming her workplace

The victim was cleaning the premises when her husband strode in and begged for audience with her to settle the differences between them.

5 hours ago

Kenya

DPP withdraws application seeking termination of corruption case against Lenolkulal, 11 others

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has withdrawn an application seeking to terminate the corruption case facing former Samburu...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF to deploy additional troops to the peace keeping mission in DRC

Kenya Army Commander Lieutenant General Peter Njiru presided over the flag handover ceremony at Kahawa Garrison on Thursday ahead of the deployment amid rising...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya denies defaulting on China railway debt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – Kenya on Thursday denied it had defaulted on interest repayments on a loan advanced by China for the construction...

7 hours ago
President William Ruto signs first Executive Order. President William Ruto signs first Executive Order.

Kenya

Ruto Re-Brands Presidential Communication Team In First Executive Order

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – President William Ruto on Thursday issued his first Executive Order outlining the structure of his administration. In the Executive...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Bomet Woman Representative ‘Toto’ receives standing ovation as Gachagua introduces her in Rwanda summit

KIGALI, Rwanda, Oct 13 – Bomet Woman Representative Linet Chepkorir ‘Toto’ received a standing ovation from participants attending this year’s Youthconnekt Africa Summit in...

20 hours ago