Vote recount complete, report due in Supreme Court

Nairobi Kenya, Sep 1 – The scrutiny of votes in 15 counties as ordered by the Supreme Court is complete, with a report expected later Thursday.

Officials said 45 ballot boxes from 41 polling stations were scrutinised in the presence of lawyers in the presidential petition, court clerks as well as technical staff of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“All the agents were present as per Order number 7 and all data was recorded,” an official said, “We will submit a report to the Supreme Court.”

According to Elizabeth Tanui who is the Deputy Registrar of the Supreme Court, they noted the ballot boxes received, their status, the outcome, and serial numbers of seals of on them which will form part of their report to the judges.

“The report will also include contents of the ballot boxes (centerfolds, unused ballot papers, records of Forms 34A and the ballot boxes numbers,” she stated.

The court officials also noted comments of the agents during the scrutiny process.

“We considered all the comments by Presiding Officers and agents and we will submit the report to the SCoK,” an official said.

Earlier, lawyers representing the main petitioner, Raila Odinga-the presidential candidate for Azimio, accused the electoral commission of declining to grant unfettered access for scrutiny as ordered by the court.

But the allegations were dismissed by IEBC lawyer Eric Gumbo, with one of the seven judges, Justice Isaac Lenaola assuring that the court was satisfied with the progress report received on Thursday morning.