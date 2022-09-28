Outgoing CS Yatani proud to have improved Kenya’s economy during tenure

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Outgoing Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani says he exits office with his head held high after having achieved much for Kenya.

President William Ruto on Tuesday nominated former Central Bank Governor Njuguna Ndung’u as Yatani’s successor.

In his farewell message, CS Yatani said that he is proud to have anchored and spurred Kenya’s economic growth during his three-year tenure in office.

He stated that despite the myriad of challenges Kenya has faced during the period citing COVID-19 and inflation, he managed to steer the country’s economy.

“We successfully presided over an economic rebound to an all-time high of 7.5 percent GDP growth in 2021 a record revenue growth of 22.5 percent,” Yatani said.

He added that the milestone passed the Sh2 trillion annual mark that “managed to significantly reduce the budget deficit from an all-time high of 8.3 percent in the Financial Year 2019/2020 to the current 6.3 percent.

CS Yatani attributed his success to the stewardship of former President Uhuru Kenyatta whom he credited for his wise counsel and unwavering support.

“I remain most grateful for the trust you bestowed on me to manage the economy during one of my most trying times for the country, region, and the globe,” Yatani said.

CS Yatani was appointed to serve in the Treasury docket in 2019 but prior to that, he served as the Labor Cabinet Secretary in 2017.

Yatani was first elected as the first Mandera Governor in 2013.