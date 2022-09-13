Matiangi de-activates his Twitter account

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 13 – Fred Matiangi, who served as the Interior Cabinet Secretary under former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime, has deactivated his Twitter Account.

Matiangi deactivated the account on Tuesday when Kenyatta handed over power to William Ruto who won the August 9 election.

Matiangi has been an active user of Twitter where he posted official messages and policy statements.

He was a heavy critic of the new president and even campaigned against him openly, as he rooted for long time Opposition leader Raila Odinga to succeed Kenyatta.