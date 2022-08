0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati says the electoral body’s job is to prepare for elections and not be pallbearers for colleagues who have been murdered in the line of duty.

Speaking during the burial of slain IEBC official Daniel Musyoka, Chebukati stated that working for the commission should not be a death sentence.

More to follow….