William Ruto votes at Kosachei Primary School in Sugoi on August 9, 2022. /TV screen grab.

Ruto among first Kenyans to vote

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto was among the first Kenyans to vote in the Tuesday election in which he is among the front runners in the presidential race.

“It is upon all of us to respect the choice of Kenyans and I look forward to a victorious day,” Ruto said after voting at Kosachei Primary School in his Sugoi backyard.

He arrived at the polling station, accompanied with his wife Rachel and local leaders as soon as polls opened.

“I feel very good that after so many months of campaigning and speaking to the people of Kenya and selling our manifesto,” he said, “As you have seen it is a peaceful process. We have even had a spontaneous prayer.”

Polls in the Kenyan election opened at 6am and will close at 5pm in all the 46,229 polling stations.

Ruto is vying for the presidency under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a party he formed after falling out with his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta who is supporting long-time Opposition leader Raila Odinga, a former Prime Minister, to succeed him.

Odinga was set to vote at Old Kibra Primary School in Nairobi later Tuesday morning.

His running mate Martha Karua voted at Mugumo Primary School polling station in her Gichugu Constituency in Kirinyaga shortly after 6am.

“I am urging Kenyans to come out and vote because their vote counts in choosing the next leaders who will take the country forward,” she said.

